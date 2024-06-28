Share
Border Patrol Union Humiliates Biden in the Middle of the Debate After Endorsement Claim

 By Randy DeSoto  June 27, 2024 at 7:48pm
The official union of the U.S. Border Patrol refuted President Joe Biden’s claim during Thursday night’s presidential debate that the organization had endorsed him.

While seeking to justify his handling of the country’s southern border, Biden said, “The border patrol endorsed me, endorsed my position.”

The National Border Patrol Council swiftly posted on X, “To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden.”

In February, the Border Patrol Council did endorse a Senate bill that would have sent more resources to secure the border.

“This is absolutely better than what we currently have,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told ABC News at the time.

Biden also supported the legislation, but it lacked the votes needed to get it passed in the Senate.

Earlier this month, Biden issued an executive order to address the border crisis setting limits on the number of migrants who can cross illegally into the country.

Biden’s executive order calls for the border to shut down between the ports of entry when illegal crossings average 2,500 per day.

“It’s really pro-illegal immigration. … It doesn’t do anything. It makes it worse than what you have right now,” Trump said of the order in front of a raucous Phoenix, Arizona, crowd.

According to CBP, there were a record 2.48 million total encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2023, a half million more than all four years under Trump combined.

By comparison, Trump’s worst year for illegal border crossings was approximately 852,000 in 2019, while the other three years the numbers ranged between 300,000 and 400,000.

Altogether, under Biden there have been over 8.1 million border encounters, which does not include the 1.6 million estimated so-called gotaways that escaped apprehension.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation