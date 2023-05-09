Border Patrol Union Lambasts DHS for Announcing When and Where Immigration Enforcement Raid Would Take Place

The official union of the United States Border Patrol took the Department of Homeland Security to task for announcing the time and place of a raid to apprehend people who entered the country illegally.

CNN White House correspondent Priscilla Alvarez tweeted Monday night, “NEWS: Federal authorities will conduct an enforcement op in El Paso, Texas, targeting migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border and were not processed by immigration authorities, starting Tuesday.”

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, who has been reporting extensively from the southern border, replied, “From a strategic standpoint, it is puzzling that DHS would announce this publicly via a press release which essentially gives these evaders/gotaways a heads up that they are coming.”

“Already hearing from frustrated Border Patrol agents saying the operation will now be worthless,” he added.

Melugin also tweeted the news release noting, “Doesn’t leave much to imagination.”

The National Border Patrol Council, a union representing border patrol agents, responded to Melugin’s tweet: “Nothing like publicly announcing that dangerous people will be arrested, while warning them ahead of time exactly where to run and hide to avoid arrest.”

“This entire operation is a sad joke — another pandering PR stunt. Serious law enforcement leaders don’t behave this way,” the NBPC said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Sunday that Republicans will be voting on H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act this week, as Title 42 ends.

Title 42 is a provision used during the pandemic to deport millions who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

Axios reported H.R. 2 would codify Trump-era border enforcement policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols.

Further, the bill would resume construction on the border wall and bar federal funds from being given to nongovernmental organizations that assist migrants who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told Fox News Monday that H.R. 2 is “something that anybody who is serious about securing the border will support.”

“The things that we brought forward [in the bill] are things that President [Joe] Biden could do today. End catch and release. Give our border patrol agents more tools to actually secure the border. Not to process people coming in illegally. Reinstate the Remain in Mexico protocol,” he said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Biden would veto H.R. 2, if it passes through Congress, saying, “He won’t let House Republicans make things worse.”

CBP reported that over 2.3 million migrants crossed illegally into the U.S., breaking the previous annual record by more than 1 million people.

The number has increased during FY 2023, with more than 1.2 million apprehended as of March.

