Border Patrol Union President Fires Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Ridiculous’ Accusations

By Steven Beyer
Published July 2, 2019 at 7:53am
The president of the National Border Patrol Council shot back at New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, saying she was “lying” about a recent trip to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News Tonight, Brandon Judd called Ocasio-Cortez’s claims “a baseless and ridiculous allegation.”

The Democratic representative posted a series of tweets on Monday laying out a list of atrocities she claimed to have seen at a CBP facility including seeing detainees drinking from the toilets.

“Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets,” she said.

Judd, however, rebuked these claims saying security camera footage from inside the facility would show that she was lying.

“I’m calling on CBP to release that footage so they clearly show that she was treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” he said.

“Nobody is forced to drink out of a toilet and nobody is told to drink out of a toilet,” Judd added.

“It’s completely and totally a baseless and ridiculous allegation and frankly it needs to be investigated and she needs to be exposed.”

Judd reminded Breitbart News Tonight of a previous statement from Ocasio-Cortez in which she said she would rather be “morally right” than “factually” correct.

“How can you have the moral high ground if you are going to throw facts out the window and you’re going to spew falsehoods?” Judd asked.

“There is absolutely no context to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that,” he said.

Judd went on to say that the young representative from New York is misleading the nation over these claims and is painting a very bad picture of these agents.

He said that if the cameras were allowed to do the talking, they would “prove her wrong.”

The Washington Examiner has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to CBP for this video footage after allegations of misconduct from Ocasio-Cortez surfaced.

The Examiner reported that witnesses claim that Ocasio-Cortez shouted at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner.”

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
