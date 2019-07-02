Border Patrol Union President Fires Back Against Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Ridiculous’ Accusations

The president of the National Border Patrol Council shot back at New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, saying she was “lying” about a recent trip to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

In a recent interview with Breitbart News Tonight, Brandon Judd called Ocasio-Cortez’s claims “a baseless and ridiculous allegation.”

The Democratic representative posted a series of tweets on Monday laying out a list of atrocities she claimed to have seen at a CBP facility including seeing detainees drinking from the toilets.

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

TRENDING: GF of Controversial Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Slams ‘Adolescent Boy’ Trump: ‘The President F***ing Hates My Girlfriend’

This was in fact the type of toilet we saw in the cell. Except there was just one, and the sink portion was not functioning – @AyannaPressley smartly tried to open the faucet, and nothing came out. So the women were told they could drink out of the bowl. https://t.co/rcu9Rt6B2x — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

Now I’ve seen the inside of these facilities. It’s not just the kids. It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets, officers laughing in front of members Congress. I brought it up to their superiors. They said “officers are under stress & act out sometimes.” No accountability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

After I forced myself into a cell w/ women&began speaking to them, one of them described their treatment at the hands of officers as “psychological warfare” – waking them at odd hours for no reason, calling them wh*res, etc. Tell me what about that is due to a “lack of funding?” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019

“Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets,” she said.

Judd, however, rebuked these claims saying security camera footage from inside the facility would show that she was lying.

Do you think Ocasio-Cortez is lying about these facilities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (4124 Votes) 1% (22 Votes)

“I’m calling on CBP to release that footage so they clearly show that she was treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” he said.

RELATED: Breaking: DHS Projects 25% Drop in Border Arrests; Trump’s Plan Working To Stop Illegals in Their Tracks

“Nobody is forced to drink out of a toilet and nobody is told to drink out of a toilet,” Judd added.

“It’s completely and totally a baseless and ridiculous allegation and frankly it needs to be investigated and she needs to be exposed.”

Judd reminded Breitbart News Tonight of a previous statement from Ocasio-Cortez in which she said she would rather be “morally right” than “factually” correct.

“How can you have the moral high ground if you are going to throw facts out the window and you’re going to spew falsehoods?” Judd asked.

“There is absolutely no context to these allegations that she is making and by not giving context she is trying to paint a false narrative and a false picture and she needs to be held accountable for that,” he said.

Judd went on to say that the young representative from New York is misleading the nation over these claims and is painting a very bad picture of these agents.

He said that if the cameras were allowed to do the talking, they would “prove her wrong.”

The Washington Examiner has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to CBP for this video footage after allegations of misconduct from Ocasio-Cortez surfaced.

The Examiner reported that witnesses claim that Ocasio-Cortez shouted at federal law enforcement agents “in a threatening manner.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.