Border Protection Chief Warns About Dire Consequences of Biden's 'Open Borders' Message

A Border Patrol agent is posted in front of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Imperial County, which has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic on July 24 in Calexico, California.Mario Tama / Getty ImagesA Border Patrol agent is posted in front of the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in Imperial County, which has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic on July 24 in Calexico, California. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

By Kaylee Greenlee
Published December 14, 2020 at 11:02am
Illegal immigration continued to increase through November largely due to smugglers fuelling perceptions that U.S. borders will be open under the presumptive incoming Biden administration, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

Around 70,000 enforcement actions, including more than 61,000 run-ins with single adults, occurred in November 2020, a 64 percent increase from November 2019, Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said.

He said if the Biden administration does what it says it will, then the U.S. will experience a crisis at the border.

“The message you’re sending is clear and simple — we have open borders,” Morgan said. Smugglers are telling vulnerable migrants that the U.S. border will be open and that loopholes will return making it easier for them to illegally enter the U.S. to obtain free health care and other benefits.

“It’s been very clear what they say they’re going to do — if those valves are turned on completely, you will see a full-blown crisis within a couple of weeks,” he added.

The @CBP team arrested more dangerous criminals, including:

The Biden administration has said it won’t build “another foot” of the border wall, which would terminate existing contracts and cost taxpayers billions of dollars, according to Morgan.

Do you think there will be an increase of illegal immigration in 2021?

“This is much more than just a wall,” Morgan said. “This is about a multi-layer strategy that has demonstrated its value every day.”

Morgan has yet to meet directly with the Biden transition team due to strict protocol, though CBP teams have met with the presumptive incoming administration.

CBP anticipated an increase in illegal immigration from Central America due to COVID-19 and worsening economic conditions, Morgan said. However, neither a global pandemic nor economic hardships constitute valid asylum claims.

Before a new network of policies were introduced, CBP caught and released 230,000 illegal immigrants into the country annually, according to Morgan. Since the end of catch and release, officials have encountered fewer family units attempting to immigrate illegally.

“Children can no longer be exploited as tickets into the U.S.,” since the end of catch and release policies, he said. However, officers are encountering over 150 unaccompanied alien children daily.

RELATED: Border Patrol Comes to the Rescue of Women and Children Abandoned by Smugglers in Arizona Desert

Smugglers are packing children in trailers and cars attempting to get them across the border and then leaving them at crammed stash houses if not abandoning them in the wilderness, according to Morgan.

CBP has seen an increase of “tender aged” UACs, meaning that more children under the age of 12 are attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

Currently, around 1,000 illegal immigrants are in CBP custody because officials are able to remove migrants from the U.S. to keep detention numbers low, Morgan added. CBP officials are reporting around 2,300 encounters daily.

Kaylee Greenlee
