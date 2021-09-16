The number of illegal immigrants living under the Del Rio International Bridge along the Texas border has surged to more than 8,200 people awaiting processing from the U.S. Border Patrol as the situation grows “out of control,” according to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin.

“Our drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX. Per source, the number of migrants waiting to be processed has now swelled to approx 8,200. It was 4,000 yesterday AM. Doubled in one day. BP overwhelmed, & I’m told situation is ‘out of control,’” Melugin tweeted on Thursday morning.

Melugin also posted a video of the swelling crowd on Twitter to show the enormous number of immigrants awaiting processing.

“Law enforcement source on the ground at the bridge this morning just sent me this video showing the situation there. I’m told a large majority of the migrants are Haitians and more are crossing into the US and arriving at the bridge by the minute. BP w/ limited manpower,” he tweeted.

Just one day ago, 4,200 illegal immigrants were staying under the bridge, according to Melugin.

“Our drone is currently over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, where Border Patrol & law enforcement sources tell us over 4,200 migrants are waiting to be apprehended after crossing into US,” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

“Local BP holding facilities are overwhelmed and over capacity,” he added.

Melugin later added a video on Twitter to reveal the situation under the Del Rio bridge.

“A source on the ground sent us this video showing thousands of migrants under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX with more showing up constantly,” the Fox News correspondent tweeted.

“We’re told the situation there is getting worse every day and the numbers are growing by the hour,” he added.

The movement started over the weekend as hundreds of illegal immigrants were detained under the Del Rio International Bridge on Sunday. The Border Patrol faced large caravans illegally crossing into the United States, a Customs and Border Protection source told Breitbart News.

“More than 500 migrants were being detained outdoors in the temporary holding camp near the river’s edge as of Thursday. That number has now climbed to 1,500 and is likely to continue,” Breitbart reported on Monday.

“More than 2,000 Haitian, Venezuelan, and Cuban migrants recently surrendered to the Border Patrol in the area in a one-week time span.”

The large groups of illegal immigrants in the area have made processing nearly impossible, according to Breitbart.

