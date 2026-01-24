Share
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, pictured in a November file photo.
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, pictured in a November file photo. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Border State AG Slammed for Giving 'Tutorial on How to Shoot Police Officers'

 By Jack Davis  January 24, 2026 at 9:50am
Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is under attack after making comments indicating that shooting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents could be justified.

Mayes said Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law allows the use of lethal forces when threatened, according to Fox News.

“It’s kind of a recipe for disaster because you have these masked federal officers with very little identification, sometimes no identification, wearing plain clothes and masks,” Mayes told an interviewer for KPNX-TV in Phoenix, according to Fox.

“And we have a Stand Your Ground law that says that if you reasonably believe that your life is in danger and you’re in your house or your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force.”

“If you’re being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer — how do you know?” Mayes said.

Mayes said ICE agents were “very poorly trained,” according to the New York Post.

Mayes said she was not encouraging violence but only stating the facts.

“If you’re being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer — how do you know?” she said, adding that “real cops don’t wear masks.”

“I mean if somebody comes at me wearing a mask, by the way, I’m a gun owner, and I can’t tell whether they’re a police officer, what am I supposed to do? No, I’m not suggesting people pull out their guns, but this is a ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ state,” she said, according to Fox.

The words carry particular weight from an official like Mayes, who is not only an attorney general, but the attorney general of a border state that was hit badly by the tsunami of illegal immigration during the Joe Biden presidency.

A volley of criticism followed her comments.

“What I was hearing coming from the Arizona attorney general, the highest law enforcement representative in the state of Arizona, who was basically giving a tutorial on how to shoot police officers, specifically ICE agents,” said Joe Clure, executive director of the Arizona Police Association, according to KPHO-TV in Phoenix.

“It only takes one to believe that they now have a license or a green light to shoot at police officers in the course and scope of their duties and that’s what concerns us,” he said.

Republican Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh called upon Mayes to “immediately retract what she said, admit that it was bad and dangerous advice and following that, she needs to resign in disgrace.”

“I knocked on a lot of doors doing no-knock warrants. And even if the person didn’t know I was a cop, you don’t get to shoot somebody because they knocked on your door or pushed it in. That’s not deadly force being threatened against you. Deadly force is someone who points a gun at you and tries to kill you,” he said.

In a statement posted to his website, Republican U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh of Arizona said the comments were “reprehensible but entirely predictable,”

“This is the natural consequence of elevating a far-left political activist to Arizona’s top law enforcement position,” he said.

