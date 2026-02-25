Border-State Sen. Mark Kelly is Feeling the Heat After Refusing to Stand for American Citizens Over Illegals

How the reddish state of Arizona ended up with two senators who are essentially “squad” members is beyond comprehension.

Sen. Mark Kelly was demonstrating his far-left bona fides during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night when he could not bring himself to stand in support of American citizens.

A particularly memorable part of Trump’s speech was when he said, “One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.

“So tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration and reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” the president said.

Kelly kept it parked right in his seat, as he and his fellow Democrats did throughout nearly all the address, regardless of what Trump said or which Americans he honored.

Senators Kelly and Slotkin refuse to stand in support of protecting American citizens over illegal aliens. pic.twitter.com/rAWGJdrhlQ — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) February 25, 2026

You would think a senator from Arizona, which saw such a massive influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the border illegally during the Biden years, could stand for the proposition that the federal government’s first duty is to protect American citizens. Nope.

We are on the ground in Lukeville, AZ, which has become the epicenter of the border crisis. The area sees thousands of illegal crossings daily from around globe, & is part of Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which just saw a record setting 17,500 illegal crossings last week alone. pic.twitter.com/g6Y91FjTip — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

After Trump’s speech, Kelly posted a video, saying, “Donald Trump used most of that time — most of it — to try to further divide us as a nation. It was angry. It wasn’t what I expect of a president.”

Trump’s State of the Union was nearly two hours of grievances and division that didn’t lay out any path forward to address the challenges facing American families, starting with costs. pic.twitter.com/ggrMyoLkE9 — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) February 25, 2026

“I mean, we’ve had 250 years of people that have held this office. A long line of great Americans of both parties who often use that opportunity to bring the country together. And Donald Trump just chose to do the opposite,” he continued.

The senator threw one bone Trump’s way, saying it was good for the president to honor veterans during the address. Yes, one was a fellow Navy veteran receiving a Medal of Honor, so Kelly was obliged to say something.

‘THE RECOGNITION HE DESERVES’: Retired Navy Captain Royce Williams, 100, honored by President Trump at State of the Union with the Congressional Medal of Honor. pic.twitter.com/AiYmeOACoU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2026

“But other than that, I think this was an incredibly disappointing and low point, if there can be one, in this president’s time in office,” Kelly concluded.

What?

Kelly could not even bring himself to mention the appearance of the men’s Team USA Olympic hockey team, which won the first gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.”

Here’s the US hockey team entering tonight during the state of the union to raucous applause. Most, but not all, Democrats stood to applaud them. pic.twitter.com/zs0kbe37uK — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 25, 2026

One person responded to Kelly’s video, posting an image of the many Americans killed by illegal immigrants.

From the man who couldn’t rise for Irynas parents. Not all what I’d expect from someone who swore an oath to protect Americans and failed. pic.twitter.com/AtvOsY0I41 — BforReal (@BreeG68) February 25, 2026

Another pointed out he also did not stand for the grieving mother of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian war refugee who was stabbed to death in Charlotte, North Carolina, last August.

You didn’t stand for Iryna pic.twitter.com/PpyWHljhmd — SpiritChaser MAGA 🇺🇸❤️ (@DualityXrp) February 25, 2026

Still another posted, “He actually gave you and the other ‘divided people’ in attendance many opportunities to come together as a Nation. You refused to stand and unite on just about everything.”

He actually gave you and the other “divided people” in attendance many opportunities to come together as a Nation. You refused to stand and unite on just about everything. Words matter. — Daniel Torok (@dto_rok) February 25, 2026

Kelly’s behavior was not quite as bad as “squad” members Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who screamed at the president for enforcing the nation’s immigration laws, but it was disgraceful.

Trump said to the Democrats, “Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself. That is why I’m also asking you [the Congress] to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens.”

I’m calling on Chairman of the ethics committee @RepMichaelGuest to submit a censure vote on Ilhan Omar for shouting out at President Trump during his State of the Union address last night Who’s with me pic.twitter.com/yOs5Kl7s81 — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 25, 2026

“In many cases, drug lords, murderers all over our country. They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country. And you should be ashamed of yourself,” Trump said directly to Omar amd Tlaib.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s other senator, Democrat Ruben Gallego, decided to skip the State of the Union, instead participating in a little alternate one on the National Mall.

That wasn’t the State of the Union. It was the State of Denial. pic.twitter.com/4kj2DNbYEn — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 25, 2026

Incredibly, Gallego said that Trump has made the country less secure. How? By enforcing the border, so no illegal aliens have been released into the country in the last nine months? The White House said the administration has achieved a 99.9 percent reduction in releases into the U.S. compared to the Biden administration.

BREAKING: Another mass illegal crossing of 700+ in Lukeville, AZ this morning. A seemingly endless line now walking to an outdoor Border Patrol processing area. Massive numbers of adult men from around the world mixed in with families from Mexico & Ecuador. This is daily here. pic.twitter.com/oHJXfDy8q3 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 21, 2023

Gallego is in a state of denial.

Somehow, Arizona, a place Trump carried in 2024 by the widest margin of any swing state, has some of the most woke, out-of-touch senators in the country. It’s a shame.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.