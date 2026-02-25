Share
Sen. Mark Kelly, left, an Arizona Democrat, was unable to say anything positive about President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. He couldn't even agree to Trump's challenge to affirm that the government's first duty is to protect the interests of U.S. citizens, rather than illegal aliens. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Border-State Sen. Mark Kelly is Feeling the Heat After Refusing to Stand for American Citizens Over Illegals

 By Randy DeSoto  February 25, 2026 at 12:41pm
How the reddish state of Arizona ended up with two senators who are essentially “squad” members is beyond comprehension.

Sen. Mark Kelly was demonstrating his far-left bona fides during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night when he could not bring himself to stand in support of American citizens.

A particularly memorable part of Trump’s speech was when he said, “One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe.

“So tonight, I’m inviting every legislator to join with my administration and reaffirming a fundamental principle. If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” the president said.

Kelly kept it parked right in his seat, as he and his fellow Democrats did throughout nearly all the address, regardless of what Trump said or which Americans he honored.

You would think a senator from Arizona, which saw such a massive influx of hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the border illegally during the Biden years, could stand for the proposition that the federal government’s first duty is to protect American citizens. Nope.

After Trump’s speech, Kelly posted a video, saying, “Donald Trump used most of that time — most of it — to try to further divide us as a nation. It was angry. It wasn’t what I expect of a president.”

“I mean, we’ve had 250 years of people that have held this office. A long line of great Americans of both parties who often use that opportunity to bring the country together. And Donald Trump just chose to do the opposite,” he continued.

The senator threw one bone Trump’s way, saying it was good for the president to honor veterans during the address. Yes, one was a fellow Navy veteran receiving a Medal of Honor, so Kelly was obliged to say something.

“But other than that, I think this was an incredibly disappointing and low point, if there can be one, in this president’s time in office,” Kelly concluded.

What?

Kelly could not even bring himself to mention the appearance of the men’s Team USA Olympic hockey team, which won the first gold since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice.”

One person responded to Kelly’s video, posting an image of the many Americans killed by illegal immigrants.

Another pointed out he also did not stand for the grieving mother of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian war refugee who was stabbed to death in Charlotte, North Carolina, last August.

Still another posted, “He actually gave you and the other ‘divided people’ in attendance many opportunities to come together as a Nation. You refused to stand and unite on just about everything.”

Kelly’s behavior was not quite as bad as “squad” members Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who screamed at the president for enforcing the nation’s immigration laws, but it was disgraceful.

Trump said to the Democrats, “Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself. That is why I’m also asking you [the Congress] to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens.”

“In many cases, drug lords, murderers all over our country. They’re blocking the removal of these people out of our country. And you should be ashamed of yourself,” Trump said directly to Omar amd Tlaib.

Meanwhile, Arizona’s other senator, Democrat Ruben Gallego, decided to skip the State of the Union, instead participating in a little alternate one on the National Mall.

Incredibly, Gallego said that Trump has made the country less secure. How? By enforcing the border, so no illegal aliens have been released into the country in the last nine months? The White House said the administration has achieved a 99.9 percent reduction in releases into the U.S. compared to the Biden administration.

Gallego is in a state of denial.

Somehow, Arizona, a place Trump carried in 2024 by the widest margin of any swing state, has some of the most woke, out-of-touch senators in the country.  It’s a shame.

Conversation