Border Town Pulls Sneaky Trick Ahead of Biden's First Visit - Are They Masking the Border Crisis? - Report

President Joe Biden’s scheduled trip to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, to finally get a first-hand look at the illegal immigration crisis plaguing America’s border towns might be more of a rose-colored glasses situation than it should be.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, witnesses on the ground in El Paso claim that local officials have made considerable efforts to clean up some of the migrant camps that had been set up in late December as waves of illegals anticipated the end of Title 42.

“It’s a dog and pony show,” one Sacred Heart Church volunteer told the outlet. “They’ve cleaned it all up for him.”

Officials reportedly said the clean-up efforts are coincidental.

Though it can’t be confirmed that officials were given the order to spruce up the town ahead of the president’s visit, it sure feels like an incredibly sneaky trick to make the situation look much more positive than what’s been reported in right-leaning media circles.

The New York Post reported Saturday that the migrant camps that littered the streets of El Paso were sanitized “under cover of darkness,” making the convenient “it’s just a coincidence” report seem far less likely.

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) tweeted its frustrations with the president’s upcoming visit, pointing out that officials seem bent on painting a vastly different picture of the crisis situation.

“El Paso being cleaned up as if nothing unusual ever happened there. Just in time for Biden’s ‘visit to the border’. We suggest just landing in Des Moines, Iowa and telling him it’s El Paso. He’ll never know the difference,” the NBPC wrote.

Adding increased speculation that Biden’s handlers knew exactly what they were doing before the television cameras roll on Sunday is the curious timing of the president’s first southern border visit.

NBPC president Brandon Judd pointed out that a January visit by the president is no coincidence, as it’s historically the month with the least number of encounters between federal law enforcement and illegal immigrants. For instance, the U.K. Daily Mail noted that daily encounters have nearly halved compared to a few weeks ago when the streets were overflowing with illegals, dropping from 7500 to 3500 currently.

“Biden has all those figures. He knows all the trends. He knows when the best time to come to the border. And he knows that the beginning of January is absolutely the best time,” Judd said.

The NBPC on Sunday took another sharp jab at Biden and his administration, saying the president wouldn’t know the difference between El Paso and any other American city.

“If AF1 lands for a ‘border visit’ and there is 2 feet of snow on the ground, it probably ain’t El Paso. Biden would have no idea and the MSM would cover for him,” the NBPC tweeted.

Many of the Border Patrol agents on the ground who work in and around the sector are far from impressed with Biden’s visit.

According to Fox News, Rodney Scott, a Border Patrol chief under Biden and former President Donald Trump, chalked up the president’s scheduled visit as “better late than never” but admitted that most of his Border Patrol colleagues are far from impressed.

“Based on the rest of the press conference, everybody that I’ve talked to thinks it’s just going to be for show, that nothing is going to change,” Scott told Fox News Digital.

It’ll be fascinating, and probably nauseating, to watch the legacy media cover Biden’s trip as if the border “crisis” isn’t all that bad.

