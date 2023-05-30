Share
'The Boss' Called 'Bruce Biden' After He Suffers Embarrassing Incident at Concert

 By Johnathan Jones  May 30, 2023 at 11:39am
People are comparing rock icon Bruce Springsteen to President Joe Biden after the musician and Democratic Party activist tripped up a set of stairs during a Saturday show in Amsterdam.

The Boss” was wrapping up a set when he tried to run up some stairs on the stage.

He lost his footing, fell forward, and then laid on the ground briefly before he was helped up by his bandmates.

Other than a bruised ego, the 73-year-old appeared to be fine.

Given how outspoken the singer is on political issues and the fact he is a Biden supporter, people who came across the fall online compared the two.

One account online referred to Springsteen as “Bruce Biden” while others also couldn’t help but draw the similarity between the men.

Biden has of course fallen up several stairs multiple times as president and once fell off of his bicycle while he was on vacation in Delaware.

Biden hosted Springsteen at the White House in March where he presented the singer with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Conversation