Boston Girl, 11, Reports Sex Assault in State Shelter, So Officials Move Man to Different Shelter

A man alleged to have sexually assaulted a young girl at an immigrant shelter was merely relocated to another facility, The Boston Globe reported Wednesday.

The new shelter to which the man relocated reportedly has families with children.

The girl, 11, told police the man assaulted her at a Holiday Inn — operating as a shelter for illegal immigrants — in Peabody, Massachusetts, near Boston.

That was Dec. 9.

It would be six weeks before the Essex County District Attorney’s Office would interview the girl.

Meanwhile, rather than being pulled from the system, the man, 32, was moved the night of the incident to a Motel 6 shelter in Danvers, Massachusetts.

The Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities said they followed protocol and notified the state about the incident.

What the office declined to say, however, was why they allowed someone accused of sexual assault to be located to another facility housing children, The Boston Globe reported.

“Where there are children, there should be more security,” the girl’s mother told The Boston Globe.

Should the DA be forced to tell voters exactly why it took him six weeks to get to this little girl? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (298 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The mother contended that the shelter “should be more responsible.”

The girl’s mother had immigrated from the Dominican Republic 20 years ago, and her daughter is reportedly a U.S. citizen.

The incident sparked outrage on social media.

The @maura_healey administration “declined to explain why officials allowed someone accused of sexual assault to be relocated to another state-run shelter housing children.”https://t.co/h409Og25hv — Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance (@MassFiscal) January 29, 2025

“Unbelievable,” one user on the social media platform X wrote.

Unbelievable — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) January 29, 2025

“Subpoena those mayors,” another user told the House Judiciary Committee. “Time to play hardball.”

“It’s very simple. @MassGovernor loves ILLEGAL ALIEN RAPISTS. She loves using taxpayer money to provide free housing, education, and Healthcare for these monsters,” another said.

It’s very simple. @MassGovernor loves ILLEGAL ALIEN RAPISTS. She loves using taxpayer money to provide free housing, education, and Healthcare for these monsters. — Chester_Copperpot (@CappyRizzo) January 30, 2025

Massachusetts Democrat Gov. Maura Healey has been under fire lately for her administration’s poor handling of public safety with respect to the immigrant shelters.

As for the girl, she and her family were moved to a subsidized apartment earlier this month.

The accused man, who said he is from Honduras, has a wife and two young daughters of his own.

He was also moved yet again to an apartment-like immigrant shelter, according to The Boston Globe.

He denied the allegations.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.