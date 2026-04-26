Boston LGBT Activist Group Pauses 'Allowance' Program Giving Massages to Migrants

A self-described “LGBTQ+ migrant justice organization” in Boston, Massachusetts, paused their “wellness program” aimed at free benefits for illegal aliens and other migrants — including massages, haircuts, and other such benefits.

OUTnewcomers said in an April 17 statement that they were facing “escalating and credible threats to the safety of its founder, team, and the vulnerable community it serves,” moving them to shutter the program.

The statement said the initiative was meant to “provide non-clinical wellness support to LGBTQ+ migrants, aimed to address the profound mental health challenges, isolation, and trauma experienced by individuals fleeing persecution and violence in their countries of origin.”

As shown in a Google Form application, the “Belonging Matters” program was offering “need-based wellness allowances to support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ+ migrants.”

They could receive between $250 and $500 to fund “yoga, meditation, storytelling, peer support, creative expression, and gym memberships.”

Other options listed on the application included hair styling, massages, acupuncture, and breathwork.

Project Belonging Matter has been suspended , we apologize for this. 🙏🏽🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/rmrr60pQTG — OUTnewcomers (@OUTnewcomers) April 17, 2026

The foreigners applying for money could report their sexual orientation and preferred pronouns — including “They/Them” and “All/Any.”

Options for immigration status included “Undocumented” — such as those receiving Temporary Protected Status or DACA.

Sal Khan, who launched OUTnewcomers, said in the statement that the decision to shutter the program was “incredibly difficult.”

“Our work has always been rooted in care, dignity, and community support,” the activist said.

How instagram post for LGBTQ+ immigrant rights in Boston led to death threats. https://t.co/tDGCihSapY — OUTnewcomers (@OUTnewcomers) April 17, 2026

“However, the severity of the threats we have received has made it impossible to continue this program safely. The safety of our team and community members must come first.”

OUTnewcomers will meanwhile return any funds they received for the initiative.

The move was made “out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to responsible stewardship.”

But the group will still remain “dedicated to its mission of advocating for LGBTQ+ migrants and will be assessing next steps to continue its work in a manner that ensures safety and sustainability.”

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