Boston Man Arrested for Child Exploitation, Filming Young Boys in Bathroom

A man was arrested for filming high school boys in a Boston Latin School bathroom and charged with several counts of child exploitation Monday.

Eric Tran Thai, 36, allegedly filmed boys using urinals and bathroom stalls between February and December 2017 at a BLS restroom, a U.S District Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts statement said Monday.

Officials allegedly discovered nearly 45 secretly recorded videos of boys at the BLS bathroom after locating several folders with school names during an analysis of recovered items from searching Thai’s home in March 2018. Law officials seized several computer hard drives, cameras, thumb drives, digital storage cards and other computer devices during the search. One of the folders said “Boston Latin High School.”

“We definitely feel that we’ve been compromised,” BLS senior Josh Caban said, according to CBS Boston.

BLS found the allegations “seriously disturbing” and will host a meeting with parents to discuss the incident Tuesday, CBS reported. Thai was a former BLS student.

Police began investigating Thai, 36, after two Boston College students reported being filmed in restrooms on separate occasions without their knowledge or consent on Feb. 6 and Feb. 27, 2018. Thai allegedly admitted to police to not only “taking some pictures” of a man in the neighboring stall but also said he was involved with such activity for nearly a year. He was arrested on state charges following the Feb. 27, 2018 report, according to the District of Massachusetts statement.

Each charge for sexual exploitation of children can be a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison. Each charge can also provide a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and up to $250,000 in fines, the District of Massachusetts statement said.

BLS serves students in grades 7-12, making it both a middle and high school, according to the school’s website.

BLS did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

