After Bottom Falls Out, Nunes Declares Impeachment Was 'In Fact a Fake'

In a classic case of “be careful what you wish for,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raised serious questions about her party’s passage of two impeachment articles against President Donald Trump on Wednesday by refusing to submit them to the Senate.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., tweeted that Pelosi’s decision not to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until she is satisfied there will be a “fair” trial proves the Democrats’ effort is insincere.

“Now we know this was in fact a fake impeachment,” he said.

Pelosi refusing to send impeachment to Senate…Now we know this was in fact a fake impeachment | with ⁦@TuckerCarlson⁩ pic.twitter.com/OAKKZoLf2F — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 19, 2019

Nunes’ tweet was accompanied by a video clip of his appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“This is how you make a coup attempt incredibly boring,” he told host Carlson.

The congressman said he is not alone in his assessment of Trump’s impeachment.

Nunes told Carlson that Rep. Don Young of Alaska, the longest-serving Republican member of Congress, said he’d been involved in three impeachment proceedings but this is “the first fake one he has been involved in.”

Pelosi has indicated she won’t send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reveals what Trump’s trial will look like.

But McConnell has already made it clear he wants a quick trial and no witnesses. Although Trump has indicated he’d like to settle the score by interrogating witnesses in a trial, he is likely to follow McConnell’s lead.

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

McConnell met with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on Thursday to discuss trial rules. Schumer is insisting on a full trial with witnesses and documents.

The impasse appears to be the false flag Pelosi has staged to stop impeachment from moving forward while being able to claim she did her job to those in her base with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Americans who have been paying attention have long known the impeachment proceedings were a sham, with the whistleblower’s account of Trump’s July telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky not matching the transcript of the call at the center of the impeachment case. The transcript makes it clear that there was no bribery and no quid pro quo.

Then there were Rep. Adam Schiff’s missteps. As chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, the California Democrat said his committee had no contact with the whistleblower before receiving the complaint: “We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower.” But that was a lie: The whistleblower had contacted a committee aide before the complaint was filed.

By refusing to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, it appears Pelosi is trying to buy time — but is she really?

The speaker was forced into moving forward with impeachment to appease her increasingly vocal and unhinged progressive base.

In order to maintain control of the party, she gave them their bread and circuses, but it remains to be seen whether she’s willing to get shredded in the Senate, which would assuredly happen.

Both Schumer and Pelosi are at least smart enough to know they didn’t have an actual crime for impeachment, but in their arrogance they thought that lion tamers Schiff and New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, were good enough liars and actors to convince the American people that Trump’s actions are impeachable. But they failed miserably.

Pelosi knew going in that the House would pass impeachment articles. And she was right — only three Democrats defected.

Rather than risk a trial in the Senate, where Democrats won’t be able to pull off their tight rope act, it looks like Pelosi isn’t buying time, she’s backing out. And that was the plan all along.

