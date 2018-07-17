Bourdain Slammed Hillary, Bill Clinton and Weinstein in Never-Before-Seen Interview Before His Death

A posthumously released interview with Anthony Bourdain reveals the troubled celebrity chef’s thoughts on a number of current issues just months before he committed suicide in June, including some thoughts on American politics and the Clinton family.

In typically crass fashion, Bourdain described former President Bill Clinton as “f***ing magnetic,” describing his as a “very charming man” with a distinct dark side.

The chef called Clinton “a piece of s***, entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting,” in the lengthy and wide-ranging Popula interview.

Bourdain went on to tell reporter Emily Crane that he was disappointed in the reaction of Hillary Clinton to allegations of serious sexual misconduct by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

He reiterated sentiments he shared in a tweet last year after the 2016 Democrat presidential nominee responded to news about Weinstein, a major party donor.

Hillary is CLEARLY not responsible for anything Weinstein Thats screamingly obvious. Her response to questions though has been uninspiring — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 12, 2017

“People were really hoping she’d come out with a … I don’t know,” Bourdain said. “Let’s just say with something different. I immediately tweeted my disappointment, very much shaped by what I saw around me. And I will tell you, that was really f***ing frightening, the reaction to that. You know, I voted for her.”

He said Clinton can appear “really warm and nice and funny” in personal situations, but he said it was “unforgivable” that she would dismiss the claims of Weinstein’s accusers, a group that included his girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento.

Weinstein received perhaps the harshest treatment during the interview as Bourdain imagined the way the Miramax co-founder will die.

While he said he would “like to see him, you know, beaten to death in his cell,” he said it is more likely that Weinstein will die alone in his bathroom of a “massive f***ing stroke.”

Though he expressed some level of affection for Trump voters, Bourdain also offered a harsh prediction for the current administration.

“I think Trump’s going down for the money,” he said. “Collusion is tricky to prove — it’s the money. And once they get too close, in my view he will declare victory, congratulate himself on the fantastic job he’s done and resign, saying the job is too small for him.

“Just what he did in Atlantic City!” he explained. “I got mine, big success for me, and leave behind a shambles.”

After filming an episode of his CNN series “Parts Unknown” in West Virginia’s coal country, however, he said he gained a new appreciation for the concerns of some Trump supporters.

“I like them,” he said. “I liked the Trump voters. They say grace every meal.

“Coal is gone,” he added. “And anybody who cannot understand how important even the promise of a slight increase in the number of coal jobs is, how important that is to their cellular tissue, their self-image, everything.”

