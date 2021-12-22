Everyone has heard stories from hunters and fishermen about the one that got away.

Well, when Mike Dupree went hunting in Macon County, Georgia, in late November, he was the one relieved to get away.

Dupree was bowhunting for deer on a tract of land where no guns are allowed, according to Georgia Outdoor News.

He had his deer stand all set in the pines.

Now there are alligators in the nearby Flint River, but Dupree was about a mile from a place where alligators are often seen, including one that was reputed to be 13 feet long.

And so when he saw something moving slowly in the woods, it was not what he was expecting.







As seen in the video, the alligator lumbered along until it parked in a corn pile.

Jack Benjamin, who works with Dupree, said the bowhunter showed his co-workers the video of what he had encountered.

“He said, ‘You’ll never guess what walked in on me,’” Benjamin said. “We started guessing, and it to got to where we were saying elephant, giraffe … no one guessed alligator.”

Although the video ended in a few seconds, Dupree’s hunting adventure did not.

When asked where the alligator went at dark, he said “it went toward my truck.”

That he could show the video was proof he made it out alive, but not until after completing a very slow, careful and nerve-wracking walk.

Alligators have been known to pop up where least expected.

Bibb deputies remove small gator from laundry room

The post says the gator was released back into the wild. Neither the animal nor the homeowners were hurt. https://t.co/lqIUp3OQTv — Neil 🇺🇸 Ⓥ #ClimateChange #BLM (@basementvegan) October 14, 2021

In fact, for one Macon homeowner, a baby alligator made an unexpected appearance in the laundry room of his house, according to WGXA-TV.

In that case, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded and took the alligator back to the wild.

