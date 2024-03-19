Box Office for Movie About How 'Dangerous' White People Are Bombed Much Worse Than Anyone Expected

“Go woke, go broke” used to be more of a hopeful sentiment than a reality of the marketplace.

But, between the Bud Light boycott, the sudden decrease in support for the transgender agenda and, specifically in entertainment, the massive failure of Marvel’s increasingly feminist franchise, maybe we’re actually seeing that statement finally come true.

More evidence in favor of that conclusion comes with the box-office performance of one of the most openly anti-white films in recent memory, “The American Society of Magical Negroes.”

Distributed by Focus Features and directed by newcomer Kobi Libii, the film tells the story of a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of black folk dedicated to making the lives of white folk easier.

Why are they engaged in this bizarre endeavor? Because, as the film’s original trailer explains, making white people’s lives easier makes black people’s lives safer.







You know, making the film version of Ibram X. Kendi’s anti-white rhetoric and alienating at least half of your audience sure is a gutsy move.

Too bad it didn’t pay off.

Already, the film has had an uphill battle at the box office, but looking at the actual numbers, it’s performing much more poorly than predicted.

According to the rankings on Box Office Mojo, The American Society of Magical Negroes came in ninth overall on its opening weekend.

The film fell well below the current reigning box office kings “Kung Fu Panda 4” and “Dune: Part Two,” and couldn’t even keep up with Angel Studios’ new film “Cabrini,” falling four full slots behind.

As for the hard numbers, the film, projected by Variety to garner a few million dollars, only earned $1,304,270 across 1,147 theaters opening weekend.

By contrast, as per Box Office Mojo’s box office numbers, “Kung Fu Panda” earned over $30 million, “Dune: Part Two” over $28 million, and even “Cabrini” earned over $2.8 million.

While we can set our watches to the accusations of “racism” that will be thrown at general audiences for failing to show up to the theatres, the truth is the film had an aggressively left-leaning premise, and it was that premise that made it bomb massively.

Again, Variety predicted the film would open to single digits, but even then it underperformed, achieving only the absolute lowest single digit.

It only earned a paltry $524,695 on its opening night, which, for a film from a major studio, is embarrassing.

No one wants to watch such a mean-spirited film that argues that blacks today face social pressure to prevent white folk from feeling “uncomfortable.”

But, according to the film, now’s their chance to rebel against their task of coddling white people, called in the film “the most dangerous animal on the planet.”

Of course, it bombed.

The more aggressively woke film studios become, the more general audiences will stay away from their films.

It turns out the actual amount of people who subscribe to this kind of radical anti-white racism is pretty small.

And the more films try catering to the vocal minority of anti-white racists, the more studios will learn the audiences to support these films just aren’t there.

Sometimes our predictions actually do come true.

As it happens, if you get too woke, you really will go broke.

