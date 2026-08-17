Boxer Whose Only Career Loss Resulted in a Devastating Brain Injury Dies 11 Years Later at 33

A young, promising Puerto Rican professional boxer whose career was derailed by severe injuries sustained during a fight 11 years ago has died, according to his father.

“Good morning my people. I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world, NOW HE IS in a better world,” Richard Colón, the father of Prichard Colón Meléndez, nicknamed “Digget,” wrote in a Facebook post early Thursday morning.

“I did everything possible to fulfill HIS WISH, HIS DREAM of bringing him ON VACATION to Puerto Rico as much as he desired but COULDN’T. Thank you for so many years of love and prayers. As much as you can, please keep us in your prayers,” his post continued.

While Meléndez was born in Florida in 1992, his family relocated to Puerto Rico soon after, according to CNN. There he competed in amateur boxing, compiling a track record of 16 wins, including 13 via knockout, by Oct. 17, 2015, the day of his final fight.

5. Boxing’s saddest story of all time, His name is Prichard Colón. pic.twitter.com/jKEqHjCeWh — Earth_Wanderer (@earth_tracker) August 31, 2025

During the fight with American competitor Terrel Williams, Meléndez sustained illegal “rabbit punches” to the back of the head that were strong enough for him to suffer a brain injury, according to Orlando Fox station WOFL. Meléndez repeatedly complained about the punches.

“He suffered a crushing body blow and a shot to the back of his head as he was falling,” the station reported. “Colón got back on his feet — bloodied and dazed… but the fight was over. The contest was ruled a disqualification.”

Meléndez subsequently collapsed in his changing room, according to the BBC. He remained hospitalized in a coma for 221 days before waking up in a vegetative state that required years of recovery and rehabilitation. He never regained speech or the ability to walk.

Two years after the fight, Meléndez’s family filed a $50 million lawsuit against the ringside doctor and the fight promoters on the basis that “multiple failures” had contributed to the severity of the injuries he had sustained, according to Newsweek.

Video footage of the fight seen circulating on social media showed Williams bashing Meléndez in the back of the head in the seventh round. The punches stunned him, prompting him to be pulled aside and examined in the corner. Williams meanwhile was penalized a point.

Prichard Colón víctima de un descuido arbitral que lo llevó a la muerte 😞🕊️#prichardcolon pic.twitter.com/NXcG2NsuCS — The Big3 Deportivo con Manuel Medina (@TheBig3_Sport) August 13, 2026

“The lawsuit argued that an earlier stoppage — particularly after the seventh‑round knockdown and Colón’s complaints — could have changed the outcome,” Newsweek reported. “It also claimed that promoters did not ensure adequate medical safeguards for a fight added late to the card.”

The World Boxing Council paid tribute to Meléndez in a statement released Thursday.

“With a heavy heart and immense sadness enveloping the entire international boxing community, the World Boxing Council and its President, Mauricio Sulaimán, mourn the passing of former boxer and icon of bravery, Prichard Colón Meléndez,” the organization said.

“Prichard didn’t just fight with skill; he fought with the elegance and pride of carrying Puerto Rico’s flag to the greatest heights,” the WBC added.

The PBC Family sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Prichard Colon. May he Rest in Peace. 1992 – 2026 pic.twitter.com/WKGmH9dWoo — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) August 13, 2026

The World Boxing Organization released its own statement calling him “a warrior until the very end.”

“The WBO family mourns the passing of Prichard Colón, whose courage, strength, and fighting spirit transcended the ring,” the organization said. “His greatest fight became a testament to resilience and the unwavering love of his family. Rest in peace, champion.”

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