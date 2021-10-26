Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Knocks Out Vaccine Mandates: 'A Free Mind Makes Its Own Choices'

Since President Joe Biden began his push to subject Americans to vaccine mandates, many have pushed back. On Monday, superstar boxer Floyd Mayweather became the latest famous figure to speak out against the mandates.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Mayweather expressed support for Kyrie Irving, an NBA player who has chosen not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“America is the land of the free — freedom of speech, freedom of religion and supposedly freedom to choose,” Mayweather said. “Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man.”

Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us. pic.twitter.com/7F6RsWaDkL — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) October 25, 2021



Mayweather went on to suggest that Irving is making a true difference.

“A free mind makes its own choices; an enslaved mind follows the crowd,” he said. “Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world.”

In the caption of the video, Mayweather made clear that he is not arguing against the vaccine itself, but rather against vaccine mandates.

“America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine,” he wrote. “As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

Mayweather is absolutely right. While Americans can technically choose not to receive the vaccine, the federal government wants to make sure that choice comes at the price of a job.

Do you agree with Mayweather? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (51 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

For most Americans, living without employment is not possible. When employers and governments threaten to fire unvaccinated workers, they are attempting to back them into a corner so that compliance is the only viable option.

Leftists on Twitter have attempted to argue that people losing their jobs for refusing the vaccine is simply an example of the old adage “actions have consequences.”

That is their decision to not get the vaccine so I have no sympathy for them. Actions have consequences and theirs is to not have their job. Same for all professions dealing with the public!! 👍 — Ferret Lady (@NicoleT83530892) October 18, 2021

You made the choice not to get the vaccine that saves lives. Your employer requires the vaccine for you to work there. Actions have consequences, and this is yours. Hope your selfishness and irresponsibility doesn’t kill someone, or you. — Linda Weston (@LindaWestonpdx) October 20, 2021

This logic is completely flawed. Losing your job should not be a consequence of a personal medical choice. In fact, this so-called “consequence” is manufactured by tyrannical governments whose goal is to force as many vaccinations as possible.

If Irving had chosen not to get vaccinated and then contracted COVID-19, that would have been a consequence of his actions. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio barring Irving from earning a paycheck because he is unvaccinated is simply a gross abuse of power.

Instead of addressing the concerns of Irving, Mayweather and other black Americans, the Biden administration has continued to spout pro-mandate rhetoric in the hopes of convincing them to submit to the government.

The only way to stop further government overreach is to stand up to mistreatment, and that is exactly what Irving and Mayweather are doing.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.