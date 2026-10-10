Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Delivers Controversial Letter to Trump, Makes Bold Midterm Prediction

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has never been one to shy away from controversy, and his latest involvement with President Donald Trump is unlikely to change that reputation.

According to USA Today, the former heavyweight champion revealed Thursday that he personally delivered a letter to Trump on behalf of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Tyson made the revelation during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” during which he discussed his relationship with the incarcerated rapper.

“I’m friendly with Puff,” Tyson told Cohen, referring to Combs by his former stage name.

Tyson also questioned the prosecution of Combs, who was convicted in 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

“I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him,” Tyson said, referencing the century-old federal law used to prosecute Combs.

The boxer then revealed that Combs had contacted him from prison and asked him to deliver a letter to the president.

“I did what he told me to do, yeah,” Tyson said when Cohen asked whether he followed through with the request.

Combs, who is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence, has sought a presidential pardon. Trump has previously expressed reluctance to grant the request, citing Combs’ criticism of him during his political career.

But Tyson’s interactions with the Trump administration did not end with the controversial letter.

According to The Hill, Tyson appeared at the White House on Friday, where he briefly spoke with reporters and revealed that he had been invited to accompany Trump to a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York.

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When asked about Republicans’ prospects in the upcoming midterm elections, Tyson offered a confident, if somewhat unusual, prediction.

“I think Donald Trump will win,” Tyson said, despite the president himself not being on the ballot in November.

Tyson also publicly supported the administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative in February, promoting healthier eating habits and warning about the dangers of highly processed foods.

The former boxer also joined forces with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appearing in a Super Bowl advertisement promoting healthier food choices and discussing his family’s struggles with obesity.

Now, with the November elections approaching, Tyson is once again lending his celebrity status to Trump’s efforts, even as his involvement in Combs’ pardon request is raising a few eyebrows.

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