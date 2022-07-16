Boy, 11, Found Brutally Stabbed While in Bed, Shocks Cops When Dying Words Reveal Killer

An 11-year-old New Mexico boy who was stabbed to death in his own bed told police who attacked him before he died.

As a result, the boy’s mother will face a murder charge, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Police were summoned early Sunday to a home in Hobbs, New Mexico, where Bruce Johnson Jr. had been stabbed.

His father, Bruce Johnson Sr., called police after hearing screams. He told police the boy and his wife had both been stabbed, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Bruce Johnson Jr, 11, told police his mother had stabbed him before he died

Mother Mary Johnson was found with ‘self-inflicted’ stab wounds in other room

“Mr. Johnson told deputies that he was asleep when he heard his son screaming,” the release said. “He found his son in his room, lying on the bed suffering from [a] stab wound. He went to call 911 when he discovered Mary was also stabbed, but she was unconscious in another room.”

After the 1 a.m. incident, “Bruce Jr. was conscious upon arriving at the hospital, where he spoke with the investigator, advising his mom, Mary, had stabbed him,” police said.

However, the boy succumbed to his wounds at 4:19 a.m.

Mary Johnson was stabilized and moved to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. An arrest warrant has been issued charging her with first-degree murder.

The Lea County Sheriff’s Office said that the boy’s father told investigators that there had been allegations that his wife was abusing their son, and that he and his son moved from Oklahoma as a result of those allegations.

The department said there were two such reports from the time the family lived in Oklahoma.

Bruce Johnson was also seeking a divorce, the release said.

Mary Johnson had requested to see her son, who she had not seen in over a month, before the divorce was final, which led her to be at the house.

The Daily Mail posted what it said was a social media post from Mary Johnson.

“My son and I discovered he can hear every f—ing thing that I’m thinking. I don’t like this God! My son does not need to be listening to me talking to you! Any other mother have this problem or do I fall in that 2% category again? This is why I don’t want kids! They don’t give me freedom. I’m heard writing, thinking, reading, sleeping … Who wants to be Mother God?” she wrote.

