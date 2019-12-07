Boy Dies After Fainting in School Lunch Line Weeks After Mom Allegedly Slashed His Throat

The June death of a 6-year-old New York City boy several weeks after his mother allegedly slashed his throat with a box cutter has been ruled a homicide.

Tyzavier Martin was standing in the lunch line at his school in June when he “suddenly collapsed and started bleeding and foaming from his mouth,” according to New York Post.

He was taken to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The incident occurred several weeks after his mother, 24-year-old Shanice Martin of the Bronx, allegedly attacked him and his 2-year-old sister.

Citing unnamed sources, the Post reported Martin confessed to slashing the throats of her two children with a box cutter on April 27.

TRENDING: Schiff's Proof of 'Coordination' Has an Embarrassingly Obvious Flaw

As the children reportedly lay bleeding on a street corner, the mother went to a police station to turn herself in.

Good Samaritans passed by the children and called 911 so they could receive treatment from a nearby hospital.

Martin was initially charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, as well as further counts of assault and child endangerment, among other charges, according to the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office.

People reported that Tyzavier was released into his father’s custody after being treated at the hospital.

Do you think Shanice Martin should be charged with murder over her son's death? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (45 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

On June 14, one day after after Tyzavier reportedly returned to school following the alleged attack, he collapsed while waiting in the lunch line for pizza.

Many wondered if the boy’s sudden death was related to the April attack, and the NYC’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed this was so, the Post reported late last month.

The medical examiner, which ruled the death a homicide, said he died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by laryngeal granuloma complicating incised wound of neck.”

Prosecutors were considering whether or not to upgrade the charges against Martin, who is being held in jail while she awaits trial.

This wasn’t the first time Martin has been accused of child abuse.

RELATED: Pensacola Naval Base Shooter Was Saudi Aviation Student: Reports

Tyzavier was taken away from his mother in 2014 and kept out of her care until 2016, when they were reunited by the Administration for Children’s Services in 2016, law enforcement sources told the Post.

The boy’s tragic death is still under investigation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.