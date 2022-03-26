Share
News

Boy Dies After Falling from 'Landmark' 400-Foot Tall Orlando Amusement Park Ride

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2022 at 2:51pm
Share

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday after he fell from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Tyre Sampson was visiting Florida from Missouri, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sampson’s death on the FreeFall ride  “appears to be just a terrible tragedy,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Friday, according to WFTV-TV.

Mina said “absolutely no criminal charges” have been filed, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We can’t imagine the pain and anguish that his family is going through,” he said. “Our prayers and our thought[s] are with the family.”

Trending:
Justice Thomas' Wife Advised Trump White House to 'Make a Plan' and Overturn the 2020 Election: Report

Mina said riders are locked into their seats with a device that goes over each rider, but said he was not aware whether there were seat belts.

WFTV was citing witnesses as saying that when the ride halted, Sampson slipped out from underneath the device. That could not be confirmed.

Is there enough attention to safety at rides like this?

“At first we thought it was a piece of the ride or whatever until we got a little closer, and it was a person laying on the ground,” witness Montrey Williams said, according to WRBW-TV. “Everyone was just panicking and screaming.”

John Stine, a spokesperson for the ride, said it will be closed indefinitely.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this young man,” Stine said. “Our hearts are broken today.”

According to a news release that came out when the rides opened in December, “The Orlando SlingShot and Orlando FreeFall are owned and operated by The Slingshot Group, Keator Construction, LLC is the general contractor responsible for building these landmark attractions. The manufacturer of the rides is Funtime.”

“The Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park stands at 430 feet, making it the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower. Thirty riders at a time can embrace the beautiful sites of ICON Park and I-Drive as the ride vehicle rotates around the gigantic tower and rises high into the skyline. Once the ride vehicle reaches the top, it’ll tilt forward 30 degrees and face the ground for a brief moment before free falling nearly 400 feet at speeds reaching over 75 mph,” the release said.

Related:
Body of American Pilot Killed in World War II Recovered 78 Years Later


Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, according to WKMG-TV.

“We will have inspectors onsite … with our investigation underway, and therefore we are not able to comment further at this point in time,” the agency said Friday.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




CNN Pundit Trashes Trump for Aftermath of Will Smith's Attack on Chris Rock
Biden Foundation Named After Beau Was Supposed to Help Kids, But Here's What Happened Instead: Report
Matt Gaetz Officially Announces He's Nominating Trump for Speaker of House if GOP Defeats Pelosi in 2022
Could Will Smith Lose His Oscar? Actor Widely Condemned for Violence at Awards Show
FBI Made Mistakes Across Hundreds of Cases, But Here's What's Happening Now That Republicans Have Found Out
See more...

Conversation