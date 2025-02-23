Boy Ends Up Impaled, Almost Loses Ability to Walk in Freak Grilled Cheese Accident

A boy in Mandurah, Australia, was nearly paralyzed in a freak accident involving a grilled cheese sandwich, PerthNow reported Thursday.

Landen Sturman, 10, was making a “cheese toastie” when he slipped backward into an open dishwasher and impaled himself on a knife.

The blade lodged into his spine.

He was just a “millimetre’s difference” from potential lifelong paralysis, according to doctors.

But thanks to the careful work of neurosurgeons and orthopedic doctors at Perth Children’s Hospital, Sturman recovered just fine and has since returned to school.

10-year-old narrowly escapes paralysis after falling on steak knife while making grilled cheese. pic.twitter.com/ZbDdLSzZ3D — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 20, 2025

Sturman’s mother, Emma, urged parents to avoid placing knives in the dishwasher with the sharp end facing up.

“Stacking the dishwasher is something so mundane that most people don’t think twice about it, but it goes to show how even the smallest actions can have a huge impact,” she said.

Have you ever had an extreme near-miss in the kitchen? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 44% (14 Votes) No: 56% (18 Votes)

“Despite being such a traumatic event for our family, everyone at PCH was lovely. It really was the best outcome we could have hoped for.”

Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation CEO Carrick Robinson praised the hospital staff and celebrated Sturman’s recovery.

“It’s wonderful to see Landen doing so well after going through such a traumatic accident thanks to the world-class care he received at PCH,” Robinson said.

During his recovery, Sturman participated in the hospital’s Artist in Residence program, which provides the children with creative workshops, performances, and inspiration from professional artists.

Sturman took up puppetry, which he reportedly had a knack for.

“Despite Landen having a very tough few days at PCH, it’s also a positive to see him discover a new talent during his stay,” Robinson said.

“Creative workshops, like those provided through the Artist in Residence program, not only provide kids like Landen with a much-needed distraction, they also help to boost mental health, ease anxiety, and build social connections.”

Sturman’s mother praised the hospital for its service.

“The overall experience we had throughout Landen’s hospital stay turned a traumatic experience into something positive,” she said.

“If we can prevent even one other family from going through what we did, that would mean the world to us.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.