Share
News

Boy Gets Text from Stranger, Hours Later He's Dead in Own Home - FBI Warning Parents of New Scam Targeting Children

 By Jack Davis  May 24, 2022 at 8:59am
Share

The FBI calls what happened to California teenager Ryan Last “sextortion.”

In the aftermath of her son’s death, Pauline Stuart of San Jose used the word “evil” to describe those who preyed on the boy.

Stuart talked to CNN about the incident, which began in February when Ryan — a straight-A student and Boy Scout — was texting back and forth with someone he thought was a girl.

As one thing led to another, the person sent him a nude photo and asked for one in return.

A few hours later, Ryan would be dead.

Trending:
Father of School Shooting Victim Has 3-Point Plan to Protect Schools - And It Doesn't Involve Banning Guns

Immediately after he sent a photo, the teen received a demand for $5,000, accompanied by a threat to send the picture to his family and friends if he did not pay up. After Ryan said he didn’t have that much money, the demand was lowered to $150, which he paid — but the scammer didn’t stop there.

“They kept demanding more and more and putting lots of continued pressure on him,” Stuart said.

She recalled that she said goodnight to her son around 10 p.m. that night. By 2 a.m. the next day, the 17-year-old had taken his life, leaving behind a note to explain what took place.

“He really, truly thought in that time that there wasn’t a way to get by if those pictures were actually posted online,” Stuart said. “His note showed he was absolutely terrified. No child should have to be that scared.”

“How could these people look at themselves in the mirror knowing that $150 is more important than a child’s life?” she said. “There’s no other word but ‘evil’ for me that they care much more about money than a child’s life.

“I don’t want anybody else to go through what we did.”

The FBI said 18,000 sextortion-related complaints were filed in 2021, with losses topping $13 million. Officials also know that reported cases are the tip of the iceberg.

Related:
Texas DPS Confirms Gunman Entered School Through Apparently Unlocked Door, No Police Officer Present

“The embarrassment piece of this is probably one of the bigger hurdles that the victims have to overcome,” FBI Supervisory Special Agent Dan Costin told CNN. “It can be a lot, especially in that moment.”

Costin said scammers in sextortion cases are often from Africa or Southeast Asia.

“To be a criminal that specifically targets children — it’s one of the more deeper violations of trust I think in society,” he said.

Teen males are very vulnerable to sextortion and have a hard time with the consequences, according to experts.

“Teen brains are still developing,” said Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent medicine at Mass General in Boston said. “So when something catastrophic happens, like a personal picture is released to people online, it’s hard for them to look past that moment and understand that in the big scheme of things they’ll be able to get through this.”

Hadland said parents need to be somewhat intrusive because there are dangers online.

“You want to make it clear that they can talk to you if they have done something or they feel like they’ve made a mistake,” he said.

Stuart said parents must warn their children that not everything online is what it appears to be, and be there to support them.

“You need to talk to your kids because we need to make them aware of it,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




TX School Shooter Lingered Outside School for 12 Minutes Shooting, Then Walked in Unobstructed
4th Grader Who Survived Uvalde Reveals What Shooter Said, Did After Entering Classroom
Harrowing Videos Show Parents Begging Cops to Stop TX School Shooter - Now Revealed Cops Waited 40 Minutes
Boebert Blasts Obama Over George Floyd Statement in Midst of Uvalde Mourning
Shooter Had 19 Arrests, 2 Open Cases - Was Let Out on $1 Bail Before NY Subway Shooting
See more...

Conversation