Matt Busbice has earned millions of dollars in the business world.

But the dollar he was given was worth far more than a buck.

“I haven’t had that much faith in humanity in a very long time,” Busbice said of the incident in which he was mistaken for a homeless man, according to CBS.

The 42-year-old, who owns sporting-goods store BuckFeather in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was rousted from bed by a fire alarm.

There was no fire, but he was wide awake, and so, in mismatched clothes, he decided to get a cup of coffee.

Before entering the shop, he stopped on its patio to do his morning prayer.

Enter 9-year-old Kelvin Ellis Jr.

“And I started to slowly open my eyes, and there’s a kid coming at me, about my height,” Busbice said.

Ellis had a fist clenched. Busbice was ready for trouble. Instead, Ellis opened his fist to give Busbice a $1 bill.

“And I go, ‘What?'” Busbice said.

“‘If you’re homeless, here’s a dollar,'” Ellis recalls that he said.

“I always wanted to help a homeless person, and I finally had the opportunity,” Ellis said.

The dollar, a reward for good grades, was all the money Ellis had. Busbice stayed in touch and later let Ellis have a shopping spree at BuckFeather that included a new bike.

Ellis said he did not hand away his dollar for a reward, but for “joy, because I helped someone.”

“Give something away, and you feel like you’ve got a lot of things from it,” the 9-year-old said.

“If you give, you’re actually going to get more out of that,” Busbice said, per CBS.

“I couldn’t grasp that as a kid. And if we can spread that around, everything changes.”

Busbice has a net worth of about $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

