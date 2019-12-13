Boy Praying To Be Adopted Says God Has Kept Him Going Through Years of Foster Care

With wisdom far beyond his years, a boy from Texas who is living in foster care said that his faith in God is the reason why he is so happy.

Jonah, 12, has been in foster care for four years. He longs for an adoptive family, and has faith that the perfect family is out there, somewhere.

Dressed in his Sunday best, Jonah revealed his heart’s desire — not for the tangible and temporary pleasures that many 12-year-old boys would request, but rather for character qualities like wisdom and knowledge.

“I am a person who likes to uplift people,” the boy told WFAA.

An honor roll student who makes straight A’s, Jonah said he is extremely focused in school.

“I have a desire to have knowledge and wisdom,” he said. “The golden rule is treat somebody the way you would like to be treated, so, that’s what I do — that’s what I try to do, at least, the most.”

The boy credits God with staying with him throughout his childhood, never leaving him, and bringing him to the place he is now — a period of joyful, hopeful waiting.

“He’s brought me through many, many things. As far as abuse, before I came into CPS,” Jonah said. “He’s brought me through a lot. Just a lot, overall.”

Day after day, Jonah finds his center and identity in Christ.

“Waking me up this morning, you know what I mean? Starting me on my way. I’m in my right mind. I know what I’m doing, I know who I am, and I’m proud of being the person that I am,” Jonah said.

He knows the right adoptive family is out there and yearns for the day they will come together.

“Reason why I want to be adopted is because I know there’s a family out there that fits me in the best possible way that they can,” he said.

According to WFAA, prospective parents can visit adoptchildren.org to learn more about becoming a licensed foster care or adoptive family.

Adults who are already licensed may contact La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us for more information on Jonah.

