Boy Scouts of America Makes Ridiculous Name Change in Bid to Be More 'Inclusive'
They may as well call it The Wokenistas of America.
Leftists are adept at manipulating language. It’s Orwellian to the point where they can say, “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength,” and think they can get away with it. The left is bold to the point of desperation.
And the brains behind what’s now known as the Boy Scouts of America are proving it.
From utopian dreams to dystopian nightmares, Sci-Fi mirrors our hopes and fears.
12 must-read Sci-Fi novels – a 🧵
What did I miss?
1. 1984 by George Orwell
“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” pic.twitter.com/aqb424FH6u
— Classical Aegis (@ClassicalAegis) February 17, 2024
The organization announced in a news release on Tuesday “that it will rebrand to Scouting America, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of Scouting.”
The change will take effect Feb. 8, 2025, the organization’s 115th anniversary, the release reported.
It’s the latest move in the Boy Scouts’ drift away from its mission that many Americans might have thought had already been completed back in 2019, when the organization decided to go co-ed.
At that time, the name of the scouting program was changed to the nondescript “Scouts BSA” while the parent organization remained Boy Scouts of America. Now even that nod to the “Boys” part of its history is going to be gone.
By “welcoming every youth” the organization means it is embracing “inclusiveness” without using the word. “Inclusive” is a woke buzzword. Why give critics ammunition if you don’t need to? Can you be woke without using the word “woke”? You bet. For the wokenistas, it is preferred.
But reality doesn’t vote with the woke agenda. It has been common knowledge that boys and girls are different since the Garden of Eden.
I wonder what the men who founded the Boy Scouts 115 years ago would think about the current Scouts. My bet is that they’re turning over their graves.
In an X post, conservative commentator Collin Rugg likened the organization to an episode of “South Park,” the irreverent cartoon that pokes fun at ridiculous elements in society.
“The Boy Scouts have rebranded and are dropping the ‘Boy’ to become ‘Scouting America’ so ‘everyone feels welcome,'” he wrote. “South Park strikes again.”
JUST IN: The Boy Scouts have rebranded and are dropping the ‘Boy’ to become ‘Scouting America’ so “everyone feels welcome.”
South Park strikes again.
The woke organization says they want to be welcoming and inclusive which is why they are dropping the ‘boy.’
“This will be a… pic.twitter.com/SBXNvbbcpn
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2024
The end game of the wokenistas is a genderless society of spineless drones. Get rid of the boys by encouraging them to feel like girls so they can confuse the terms “boy” and “girl” into meaningless banter.
For the left, absurdity is a weapon to be used in the quest for power — bewilder the youth to the point where nobody knows who they are and then tell them they’re a wokenista and welcome them home.
Taking the word “boy” out of “Boy Scouts” may be a bridge too far — and not many, I hope, will bother crossing it.
I envision the halls of Scouting America as empty as the name is hollow.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.