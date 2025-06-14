Boycott Pressure on Walmart Works, as Shopping Titan Distances Itself from Anti-Trump Heiress

The Walmart corporation “appeared to distance itself” from the billionaire heiress and activist who inherited her wealth from a son of the company’s founder, according to a news report.

Christy Walton, one of the richest women in the country, was widely criticized by conservatives this week for buying a full-page ad in the New York Times promoting the “No Kings” organization that is coordinating hundreds of protests against President Donald Trump.

The controversial “No Kings” ad had many calling for a Walmart boycott.

“Paid for by Christy Walton. Walmart heiress,” one person wrote on social media platform X in a post that had over one million views. “STOP SHOPPING AT WALMART.”

The ad did not name Trump, but urged people to “mobilize” on June 14, which is both Trump’s 79th birthday and the date of a military parade scheduled in Washington, D.C., in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Violent protests against the Trump administration’s immigration policies have raged in large cities across the country, most notably in Los Angeles, for more than a week.

The Walmart corporation issued a statement to Fox News Digital in which the firm “appeared to distance itself from Walton and her activism,” the outlet reported.

The company’s statement declared, “We condemn violence, including when it’s directed towards law enforcement, and the damaging of property.”

The statement continued, “As a company with associates and customers in the Los Angeles region, we remain focused on their safety and that of impacted communities.

“The advertisements from Christy Walton are in no way connected to or endorsed by Walmart.

“She does not serve on the board or play any role in decision making at Walmart,” the company statement added.

Fox quoted an unnamed White House spokesperson as saying Walton’s ad runs counter to popular sentiment in the U.S.

“Great, a left-wing billionaire feels like burning some of her inheritance for a PR stunt,” the spokesman said.

“It’s not going to change the fact that over 77 million Americans voted for mass deportations, border security, and America First trade policies — a mandate that the Trump administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to deliver on.”

Forbes magazine reported that Walton “owns an estimated 1.9% stake in Walmart, which she inherited after her husband, John Walton, died in a plane crash in 2005.”

Andrew Cook, a spokesman for No Kings, told Forbes magazine that more than 1,800 anti-Trump events are planned in cities across the country Saturday.

Forbes quoted “a person with knowledge of Walton’s thinking” as saying the New York Times ad “is a ‘personal message’ from the billionaire encouraging people ‘to engage peacefully and civically’” in Saturday’s events.

“Her message promotes peaceful dialogue and the sharing of diverse views and voices,” the anonymous person told the magazine.

“She condemns violence in all forms and continues to emphasize the importance of listening to one another.”

