'Boycott Walmart': Shopping Titan Under Conservative Fire After What Heiress Pulled

Shopping conglomerate Walmart is under fire from conservatives, with some even going so far as to call for a boycott of the ubiquitous chain.

To the chain’s chagrin, this ire has nothing to do with anything it has done or sold.

Instead, it’s got to do with the politicization of Walmart empire heiress Christy Walton.

The billionaire 76-year-old caused a stir when she, as reported by Forbes, “joined a small group of billionaires speaking out against President Donald Trump.”

That highly exclusive club of billionaires is pushing a “No Kings” movement aimed at protesting Trump, culminating in more than 1,800 protest events across the country Saturday — coinciding with the president’s ballyhooed military celebration parade.

“IN AMERICA WE DON’T DO KINGS,” the group’s website reads.

It adds: “They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services.”

Walton even went so far as to pay for a full-page ad in the New York Times.

The ad — and Walton’s connection to Walmart — has incensed prospective shoppers who happen to support Trump.

The backlash on social media platform X was swift and significant, with multiple posts calling for some form of a Walmart boycott garnering thousands — if not tens of thousands — of likes.

Time to boycott Walmart. Walmart heiress Christy Walton funded a political ad campaign against Trump, published in major national newspapers. The ad urges a “nationwide day of defiance” and calls for people to “rise up” on June 14th. pic.twitter.com/TkGkw10bdE — 🌸 DigiGal (@DigitalGal_) June 10, 2025

“Time to boycott Walmart,” one post with over 1.7 thousand likes said. “Walmart heiress Christy Walton funded a political ad campaign against Trump, published in major national newspapers.”

Another post with over 6.8 thousand likes noted that the account holder canceled her Walmart Plus membership.

Just cancelled my Walmart+ membership. When prompted to state why, I checked “other” and stated… “ The honor, dignity and integrity of my Country is not for sale”. It works both ways. — Lori with an AW (@lawaechter) June 10, 2025

“Just cancelled my Walmart+ membership. When prompted to state why, I checked ‘other’ and stated… ‘The honor, dignity and integrity of my Country is not for sale,'” the post read. “It works both ways.”

Another X post called for everyone to “STOP SHOPPING AT WALMART”:

Paid for by Christy Walton. Walmart heiress. STOP SHOPPING AT WALMART. 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/KinTckWYRh — 🇺🇸🍩 JULIE DONUTS 🇺🇸🍩 (@Juliesnark1731) June 9, 2025

That post garnered over 26,000 likes.

Members of the Trump administration, such as special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media Kari Lake, also chimed in on the matter — though Lake was a bit more subtle with her calls to boycott Walmart:

Do you shop at Walmart?⤵️ https://t.co/UrArfwIdWY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 10, 2025

“Do you shop at Walmart?” Lake asked.

