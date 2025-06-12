Share
News
A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Miami, Florida, Supercenter in a file photo dated Nov.18, 2024,
A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Miami, Florida, Supercenter in a file photo dated Nov.18, 2024, (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

'Boycott Walmart': Shopping Titan Under Conservative Fire After What Heiress Pulled

 By Bryan Chai  June 12, 2025 at 4:15am
Share

Shopping conglomerate Walmart is under fire from conservatives, with some even going so far as to call for a boycott of the ubiquitous chain.

To the chain’s chagrin, this ire has nothing to do with anything it has done or sold.

Instead, it’s got to do with the politicization of Walmart empire heiress Christy Walton.

The billionaire 76-year-old caused a stir when she, as reported by Forbes, “joined a small group of billionaires speaking out against President Donald Trump.”

That highly exclusive club of billionaires is pushing a “No Kings” movement aimed at protesting Trump, culminating in more than 1,800 protest events across the country Saturday — coinciding with the president’s ballyhooed military celebration parade.

“IN AMERICA WE DON’T DO KINGS,” the group’s website reads.

It adds: “They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services.”

Walton even went so far as to pay for a full-page ad in the New York Times.

Do you shop at Walmart?

The ad — and Walton’s connection to Walmart — has incensed prospective shoppers who happen to support Trump.

The backlash on social media platform X was swift and significant, with multiple posts calling for some form of a Walmart boycott garnering thousands — if not tens of thousands — of likes.

“Time to boycott Walmart,” one post with over 1.7 thousand likes said. “Walmart heiress Christy Walton funded a political ad campaign against Trump, published in major national newspapers.”

Another post with over 6.8 thousand likes noted that the account holder canceled her Walmart Plus membership.

Related:
Walmart Hit with Civil Penalties After Shipping Toy Gun to Liberal State

“Just cancelled my Walmart+ membership. When prompted to state why, I checked ‘other’ and stated… ‘The honor, dignity and integrity of my Country is not for sale,'” the post read. “It works both ways.”

Another X post called for everyone to “STOP SHOPPING AT WALMART”:

That post garnered over 26,000 likes.

Members of the Trump administration, such as special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media Kari Lake, also chimed in on the matter — though Lake was a bit more subtle with her calls to boycott Walmart:

“Do you shop at Walmart?” Lake asked.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Trump Hints at Shifting Stance on Immigration Due to Impact on Farmers: 'Changes Are Coming'
Trump Invites 'the Toughest Vote in the History of the US' to White House Party
Trump and Melania Booed as They Make Their Entrance, Sound Soon Fades as 'USA' Chant Erupts
Every Last One Quit: Entire Board Admits It Can't Handle Trump's Heat, Votes to All Resign
'Boycott Walmart': Shopping Titan Under Conservative Fire After What Heiress Pulled
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation