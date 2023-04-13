Boycotting Bud Light? Here Are All the Brands Owned by Beer's Parent Company

Anheuser-Busch, a formerly great and formerly American-owned company that recently poured its credibility with normal people down the drain, is a lot bigger than most people might realize.

Bud Light, the international company’s flagship low-calorie brand, was this country’s best-selling beer last year. But Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev) owns a lot of brands in a lot of stores.

Bud Light partnered up with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney — and the rest is history. Sales are reportedly slumping as its parent company has shed billions in market value in recent weeks.

People whose hearts and minds have not been corrupted by the left’s war on gender are rightly boycotting the company, and The Western Journal is here to help.

The idea of a boycott is generally synonymous with the American left and not so much with conservatives who hold traditional views on life, love, marriage and biology.

We are people with tendencies to keep to ourselves.

But “live and let live” has its limits.

If you support a neighbor who plays with fire for long enough he just might set your house on fire.

In the case of Anheuser-Busch v. Normal America, the company used profits it made from its former friends and neighbors to further the goals of those who seek to threaten their way of life.

Bud Light’s marketing VP announced last month the company wanted to distance itself from its past clientele. Bud Light has, of course, traditionally been purchased by blue-collar people, younger drinkers and people generally associated with middle America.

The company chose a side in the culture war — and it picked the side that does not generally associate itself with affordable domestic beer.

Bud Light picked the side that is currently attempting to convince young people — including children — that it is completely rational behavior to castrate themselves and otherwise mutilate their bodies.

No one represents that cause better than Mulvaney, who Bud Light helped celebrate by putting his face on a can of its beer.

The now-European-owned beer giant could have stayed quiet and sold its products. But leadership couldn’t leave well enough alone.

People across the country are reporting seeing beer aisles in their local stores full of Bud Light that suddenly no one wants to buy.

Bud Light decided to prioritize Wokeness over their customers, now they’re hurting the people who are selling their beer Merchandiser who sells their products to stores: “I’ve never seen such little sales as in the past few days… I can’t feed my family”pic.twitter.com/8g41TUFpOl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 11, 2023

Conservatives, in this instance, have chosen a tactic that works quite well for the left.

While some on the left have accurately pointed out other beer companies that have celebrated LGBT “pride” month in years past, Anheuser-Busch crossed a line by partnering with Mulvaney to validate his perverse claims of “womanhood.”

A boycott is underway, and it is important to make people who have chosen to participate aware of Anheuser-Busch’s vast catalog of drinks, so they are armed with the facts the next time they attempt to balance having a cold one while also not supporting mastectomies for children.

Below is a comprehensive list of every brand owned by Anheuser-Busch — and from a former employee of the company.

Obviously, Anheuser-Busch peddles Budweiser, Bud Light, and other Bud brands, as well as the Busch brands of beers.

But here are some brands you might not have known are owned by the company:

The Michelob brands; Natural Light and Natty Daddy; Cass; Castle; Corona; Harbin; Estrella Jalisco; Aguila; Beck’s; Stella Artois; Jupiler; Kona; Leffe; Landshark Lager; Modelo; Presidente; Hoegaarden; Labatt; Hurricane; Rolling Rock; Skol; Johnny Appleseed; Shock Top; and Quilmes.

Other brands that partner with Anheuser-Busch include:

10 Barrel Brewing; Appalachian Mountain; Blue Point; Breckenridge Brewery; Cisco Brewers; Devils Backbone; Elysian; Four Peaks; Golden Road; Goose Island; Karbach Brewing; Omission Balanced Brewing; Platform Beer Company; Red Hook; Square Mile Cider Company; Veza Sur Brewing; Nirture Cider; Wicked Weed Brewing; Widmer Brothers Brewing; Wynwood Brewing; Hi Ball Energy; Babe; Nutrl; Cutwater Spirits; and Ritas.

As Americans prepare for another weekend of winding down and relaxing, many will head to grocery stores and gas stations to pick their drinks of choice.

Many of them are suddenly beer refugees and face the choice of either expanding their palates or supporting hedonism.

If you choose not to consume any alcohol whatsoever, then more power to you. Alcohol in general has wreaked havoc on people’s lives for centuries.

But if you do decide to enjoy a cold beer, and you also have an interest in subverting the gender-obsessed left’s mission to corrupt the minds of young people, choose your brand wisely.

And as always, please drink responsibly.

