Bragg Creates Another Nightmare for Trump as It's Revealed When He Wants Trial to Happen

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg intends to have former President Donald Trump sitting on trial in a New York courtroom as voting in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race gets underway.

If the flimsy case Bragg’s office brought against Trump was not already seen by voters as a blatant act of election interference, the proposed date of the trial leaves little doubt.

NBC News reported the New York prosecutor wants to go to trial in January 2024, which clearly would have a big impact on the GOP primaries that start that month. The president’s attorneys asked that it be pushed back to “later in the spring” of next year.

No current or former president had ever been indicted before the Trump case.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to a series of alleged “hush money” payments Trump made during the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up sexual affairs.

During his arraignment Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to all charges brought by Bragg’s office, which apparently is loaded with superstar legal scholars who can find crimes where others failed.

Federal prosecutors looked at the payments and quietly ended their probe.

The Federal Election Commission looked at the payments and found nothing criminal.

Bragg’s predecessor in the Manhattan DA’s office looked at the payments and found nothing criminal.

But Bragg, who campaigned on a promise to hold the former president “accountable,” looked at the same information and found alleged crimes — at the same time his office refuses to prosecute violent thugs.

The move by a rogue and politically motivated left-wing prosecutor in New York is a message to voters nationwide and an assault on the democratic process itself.

Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina are set to be holding GOP primary races in January 2024.

If the trial goes into February, voters in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and New York could be influenced by the proceedings.

Should it drag into March, the GOP’s current frontrunner could be on trial on Super Tuesday.

In spite of the left’s constant badgering about saving “democracy” after the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion of the U.S. Capitol, this is pure election interference. Trump’s indictment and proposed trial date should be viewed as nothing more than an attempt by a New York Democrat to tip the scales in states far away from his crime-ridden city.

Trump is a major party candidate for office and a former president.

Rather than campaign this coming winter during a primary in which he could face some serious competition, he could be sitting in a courtroom in Manhattan.

That could hurt the former president’s chances for victory — or it could prompt GOP primary voters to cast their ballots for Trump in sympathy or protest.

Either way, Bragg could have a direct influence over his rival political party’s presidential race, which is beyond alarming.

Democrats are using every tool at their disposal to meddle in the 2024 election.

They have declared war on the process by which this country chooses its leaders, and they are they using the legal system as a weapon.

The only question is, who will they go after next?

