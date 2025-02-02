In Brain-Breaking Turn of Events, DNC Makes David Hogg Party Leader Under Ken Martin

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting who became an anti-gun zealot, was elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee on Saturday.

Ken Martin, the chair of the Minnesota Democratic Party, was elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee, according to The New York Times.

The election was “a deflating outcome for some DNC members who lamented that the voices of women and people of color might fade in the party,” according to Politico.

Politico noted that the front runners for the top spot were white males.

Marianne Williamson, the self-help author who once ran for president, expressed interest in the job but dropped out and backed Martin.

Quintessa Hathaway, who is black, ran for the spot but received no votes.

“I really wish that we would have had a … bigger name female run,” Trish Ruiz, a delegate from New Mexico, said.

“Black women have always been the backbone of our party. We show up our communities, our party and our party in every election,” Marilyn Davis, a former DNC staff member who lost her bid to become party secretary to incumbent Jason Rae.

I’m watching the @DNC Vice Chair candidate speeches live right now so you don’t have to and I’m laughing so hard. Every other words is about race, gender and sexuality 🤣🤣 They’ve learned absolutely NOTHING. Every single speech is like this lmaoooo 👇 pic.twitter.com/k1yT14Da2H — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) February 2, 2025

Are you pleased with the leadership choice Democrats just made? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (543 Votes) No: 59% (775 Votes)

“Yet time and time again, we are overlooked when it comes to the top leadership positions in our party,” she said.

Hogg was elected as one of three DNC vice chairs, according to the party.

Elected along with Hogg were Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Artie Blanco, a Hispanic woman from Nevada who was the DNC’s Southwest Political Director.

Reyna Walters-Morgan was elected Vice Chair for Civic Engagement and Voter Participation.

David Hogg’s acceptance speech after being elected DNC Vice Chair: pic.twitter.com/Q77PikgUyz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 2, 2025

“Who’s ready to take the fight to the Republicans and win this thing? Are you guys ready to fight?” Hogg said in his victory speech.

“It’s been a long day, but guess what? We have a long road ahead. Let’s go and kick some a**,” he said.

“Let’s go win our young people back, and let’s stop sending just our thoughts and prayers to address gun violence, and do something. Are you ready to do that? Because together, we can make school shooter drills history, and not headlines. Are you ready to do that?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.