If leftists truly wish to crack down on COVID misinformation, the internet would currently be flooded with fact-checks rating the recent statements of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as false.

On Friday, the Court began its oral arguments in the case of the National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, which asks the Court to find whether or not it is constitutional for the Biden administration to enforce a vaccine mandate on private employers.

During oral arguments, Sotomayor forwarded various statements concerning COVID and the omicron variant that are demonstrably false.

Here is Justice Sotomayor saying that “hospitals are almost all full capacity” and there are “over 100,000 children” hospitalized with covid “many on ventilators. None of those things are true. Not even close. pic.twitter.com/MqWEL2UvJg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

“We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators,” Sotomayor said, referring to the alleged effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.”

J. Sotomayor says Omicron is as deadly as Delta. #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

Sotomayor also claimed that omicron “is as deadly as delta,” according to Fox News journalist Shannon Bream.

Sotomayor seems to have pulled the “100,000 children” statistic from out of thin air.

According to the Washington Examiner, the current national pediatric COVID census conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services shows there to be roughly 3,342 children with COVID in hospitals.

The outlet goes on to note that this number is merely the children hospitalized with COVID, which is very different than being hospitalized by COVID.

This is just absolutely astonishing. “100,000 children in serious condition,” per Sotomayor. Where do these people obtain their misinformation? The current national pediatric COVID census per HHS is 3,342. Many/most incidental. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

More broadly, Sotomayor’s claims that omicron is deadly and more dangerous to children appear to be utterly baseless.

The majority of mainstream news outlets — including even the left-leaning New York Times — have reported the exact opposite.

For example, on Dec. 28, the outlet reported that, while child hospitalizations are on the rise, “preliminary data suggests that compared with the Delta variant, Omicron appears to be causing milder illness in children, similar to early findings for adults.”

Another report from the Times published on Tuesday found that while hospitals are filling up, ICUs are not, suggesting the omicron variant is likely much less lethal when compared with other variations of COVID-19.

Setting aside her unabashed liberal agenda, Sotomayor is undoubtedly an intelligent, professional woman at the top of her field.

That reality only makes this story all the more shocking. These are simple and easy things to check. The fact that such a woman would so blatantly spread COVID-19 misinformation to push a government agenda is appalling.

Of the two explanations for why Sotomayor would spread these falsehoods, it’s hard to know which is more terrifying — that she did so willingly to prop up an authoritarian federal mandate or that a sitting Supreme Court justice was so completely ignorant of the facts of a case she is ruling on.

