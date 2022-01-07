Share
Commentary

This Is Your Brain on CNN: Sotomayor Shocks Nation by Spewing COVID Misinformation in Supreme Court

 By Michael Austin  January 7, 2022 at 4:35pm
If leftists truly wish to crack down on COVID misinformation, the internet would currently be flooded with fact-checks rating the recent statements of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as false.

On Friday, the Court began its oral arguments in the case of the National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, which asks the Court to find whether or not it is constitutional for the Biden administration to enforce a vaccine mandate on private employers.

During oral arguments, Sotomayor forwarded various statements concerning COVID and the omicron variant that are demonstrably false.

'Slap in the Face': Eric Adams Approves Massive Rule Change to NYC Elections, Swelling Dem Rolls

“We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators,” Sotomayor said, referring to the alleged effects of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition and many on ventilators.”

Sotomayor also claimed that omicron “is as deadly as delta,” according to Fox News journalist Shannon Bream.

Sotomayor seems to have pulled the “100,000 children” statistic from out of thin air.

According to the Washington Examiner, the current national pediatric COVID census conducted by the Department of Health and Human Services shows there to be roughly 3,342 children with COVID in hospitals.

The outlet goes on to note that this number is merely the children hospitalized with COVID, which is very different than being hospitalized by COVID.

Oops! Lawyer In SCOTUS Mandate Case Tests Positive Despite Being Vaxxed and Boosted

More broadly, Sotomayor’s claims that omicron is deadly and more dangerous to children appear to be utterly baseless.

The majority of mainstream news outlets — including even the left-leaning New York Times — have reported the exact opposite.

For example, on Dec. 28, the outlet reported that, while child hospitalizations are on the rise, “preliminary data suggests that compared with the Delta variant, Omicron appears to be causing milder illness in children, similar to early findings for adults.”

Do you think liberal outlets will fact-check Sotomayor's statement?

Another report from the Times published on Tuesday found that while hospitals are filling up, ICUs are not, suggesting the omicron variant is likely much less lethal when compared with other variations of COVID-19.

Setting aside her unabashed liberal agenda, Sotomayor is undoubtedly an intelligent, professional woman at the top of her field.

That reality only makes this story all the more shocking. These are simple and easy things to check. The fact that such a woman would so blatantly spread COVID-19 misinformation to push a government agenda is appalling.

Of the two explanations for why Sotomayor would spread these falsehoods, it’s hard to know which is more terrifying — that she did so willingly to prop up an authoritarian federal mandate or that a sitting Supreme Court justice was so completely ignorant of the facts of a case she is ruling on.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




