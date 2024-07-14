Brain Matter, Lots of Blood: ER Doc Recounts Trying to Save Trump Attendee Who Was Shot

Shortly after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Friday, another viral video reportedly showed an ER doctor explaining how he tried to save an attendee who was shot during the incident.

Former President Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania rally when several loud pops could be heard.

The Republican nominee then grabbed the side of his face, which was later shown to be bleeding, before Secret Service agents rushed in to cover him.

It was later revealed that two people died during the incident — the shooter and one attendee.

The video following the incident featuring the ER doctor was later shared to X by conservative commentator Collin Rugg.

According to Rugg, the interview was conducted by CBS News reporter Jake Rosen.

At first, the man — who identified himself as an emergency department physician — thought the large popping noises were fireworks.

Then, he heard that someone had been shot.

After making his way over to the victim, he attempted to save his life.

“He had a headshot here,” the man said, pointing to the side of his head.

“There was lots of blood and he had brain matter there.

“People there were really helpful, I got him up on the bench and then I did CPR, did chest compressions as well as I breathed for him.”

Shortly following the shooting, both Trump’s campaign and the Secret Service put out statements regarding the incident.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, as reported by CNBC. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

