On-Brand: Newsom's Comms Kid Caught Humiliating Black Woman with Slave Song, Sarcastically Calling Her 'Smart'
Conservatives and others with common sense will regard it as an innocent comment, well within the bounds of propriety.
According to the hideous rules imposed on us by woke liberals, however, the comment’s author committed an unforgivable offense. And woke liberals do not get to escape their own rules.
Wednesday on the social media platform X, a young white man named Izzy Gardon, Director of Communications for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, committed a cardinal sin of wokeness when he mocked a black woman by referring to a folk song with connections to slavery.
The woman in question, fellow Democrat Nina Turner, merely objected to a redistricting war. On Wednesday, the Texas House approved the redrawing of congressional districts in a manner that is expected to benefit Republicans.
Using categorically insane logic, Turner nonetheless argued that other states, such as California, must not retaliate.
“This is an acceleration of the erosion of democracy,” Turner wrote, “and someone in the DNC [Democratic National Committee] needs to have the backbone to call it out and start organizing a general strike.”
In response, the culturally insensitive Gardon invoked “Kumbaya,” a spiritual song sung by descendants of slaves.
“Yeah, good thinking,” the smug Gardon wrote. “Let’s just sit back and sing kumbaya while our country fades into a dictatorship. SMART!”
Much as one hates judging books by their covers, it bears noting that Gardon looks as if he came straight from central casting for an obnoxious, privileged, self-styled social-justice warrior. In other words, he is exactly the sort of person one hopes to see embroiled in a controversy stemming from the grotesque cancel culture that originated with people like him.
Sure enough, conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller called out Gardon for violating woke rules.
“Did you really just go “sing kumbaya” on an African American woman? REALLY?” Miller wrote.
Miller then correctly predicted that Gardon would delete his post. Gardon did so after announcing that he was unaware of the song’s history.
Gardon’s decision to delete the post spoke volumes.
For one thing, Newsom’s communications director has attracted attention recently as one of the authors behind the X account “Governor Newsom’s Press Office,” which regularly attempts to troll President Donald Trump by mimicking the president’s trademark social-media communication style, including posts written in all caps.
So, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s tweets are written by these two pic.twitter.com/dQvfRyEM0g
— The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 19, 2025
Trump, however, would never degrade himself by deleting a post in response to cancel-culture crybabies.
Gardon, therefore, achieved little more than exposing himself as yet another sissified Democrat male. Good luck taking on the president at his own game, Izzy!
Second — and ironically — Gardon does not seem to realize that we refuse to play by woke rules anymore. Thus, he deleted his post for nothing. No one cares!
Recently, the woke mob tried to cancel actress Sydney Sweeney for her “great jeans” ad campaign with American Eagle. Woke nincompoops complained that the ad had “Nazi” overtones and celebrated “white supremacy.” Americans yawned.
Gardon, in other words, fled not from actual outrage, but from the shadow of it. Talk about an ideal representative of the loathsome and cowardly Newsom.
