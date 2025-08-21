Share
On-Brand: Newsom's Comms Kid Caught Humiliating Black Woman with Slave Song, Sarcastically Calling Her 'Smart'

 By Michael Schwarz  August 21, 2025 at 11:09am
Conservatives and others with common sense will regard it as an innocent comment, well within the bounds of propriety.

According to the hideous rules imposed on us by woke liberals, however, the comment’s author committed an unforgivable offense. And woke liberals do not get to escape their own rules.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, a young white man named Izzy Gardon, Director of Communications for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, committed a cardinal sin of wokeness when he mocked a black woman by referring to a folk song with connections to slavery.

The woman in question, fellow Democrat Nina Turner, merely objected to a redistricting war. On Wednesday, the Texas House approved the redrawing of congressional districts in a manner that is expected to benefit Republicans.

Using categorically insane logic, Turner nonetheless argued that other states, such as California, must not retaliate.

“This is an acceleration of the erosion of democracy,” Turner wrote, “and someone in the DNC [Democratic National Committee] needs to have the backbone to call it out and start organizing a general strike.”

In response, the culturally insensitive Gardon invoked “Kumbaya,” a spiritual song sung by descendants of slaves.

Based on the Dems' own rules, should Izzy Gardon be fired?

“Yeah, good thinking,” the smug Gardon wrote. “Let’s just sit back and sing kumbaya while our country fades into a dictatorship. SMART!”

Much as one hates judging books by their covers, it bears noting that Gardon looks as if he came straight from central casting for an obnoxious, privileged, self-styled social-justice warrior. In other words, he is exactly the sort of person one hopes to see embroiled in a controversy stemming from the grotesque cancel culture that originated with people like him.

Sure enough, conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller called out Gardon for violating woke rules.

“Did you really just go “sing kumbaya” on an African American woman? REALLY?” Miller wrote.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
