Rep. Brandon Gill, a Republican from Texas, made the emphatic point Wednesday night that this land is American land.

In a counterpoint to woke ritual recitations naming any Native American tribe that once held land where a blue state public event is held, Gill honored those who made our nation the land of the free.

“It’s only appropriate that we kick this convention off properly, with a land acknowledgment,” Gill said in a video posted to X.

“I’d like to acknowledge that we stand here today in the great state of Texas and the United States of America,” he said.

He called America “the ancestral homeland of great American patriots, pioneers, and explorers who put down roots, fought for freedom all over the globe, and bled and died to build the greatest civilization ever known to man,” Gill said as the crowd roared its approval.

America is the ancestral homeland of American patriots, explorers, and pioneers who bled and died to build the greatest civilization ever known to man. We are done apologizing for our country. pic.twitter.com/UKm6eyhWVO — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 9, 2026

“We are done apologizing for our country,” Gill said in a message accompanying the video.

Gill said his words were aimed at the left-wing framing of American history, according to Fox News.

“Listen, you see Democrats all the time wanting to begin their conventions or their gatherings by acknowledging, making some bizarre land acknowledgment that we live on stolen land, and they essentially just want to apologize for our country,” Gill said.

“I think most Americans believe, rightfully so, that we live in the greatest country that’s ever existed, and I’m not going to apologize for it… certainly most Americans don’t want their elected officials apologizing for it either,” he said.

Rep. Brandon Gill kicked off the GOP midterm convention in Dallas with a “land acknowledgment.”

Just not the sad one. Every campus, city council, and blue-city gala now opens with someone in a lanyard announcing that we are standing on stolen ground, as if the audience is… pic.twitter.com/BtAi9bRQHU — Patricia 🇺🇸 (@1109Patricia) September 10, 2026

Land acknowledgments have become a liberal ritual of genuflecting toward woke sensibilities.

When Democrats gathered for their 2024 convention in Chicago, the Democratic National Committee published an acknowledgment that read, “The Democratic National Committee wishes to acknowledge that we gather together to state our values on lands that have been stewarded through many centuries by the ancestors and descendants of Tribal Nations who have been here since time immemorial.”

Before honoring any Native American nation with connections to the Chicago area, it read, “We honor the communities native to this continent, and recognize that our country was built on Indigenous homelands. We pay our respects to the millions of Indigenous people throughout history who have protected our lands, waters, and animals.”

As a San Carlos Apache Tribal member, the only land acknowledgement we should be making is this one by Brandon Gill. Every other land acknowledgement pushed in our schools and in our cities is woke victimology. https://t.co/3hDAmgDOFF — Jeremiah Cota 🇺🇲 America 250 ✝🇺🇸 (@jeremiahcota) September 10, 2026

Liberal apologies for “stolen land” crested earlier this year when singer Billie Eilish used the Grammy Awards to whine that “no one is illegal on stolen land,” as noted by KATV-TV.

Critics later noted that Eilish lives in a $3 million mansion located on ancestral land that belongs to the Tongva tribe. She has not yet given the mansion to the tribe.

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