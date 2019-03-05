Brandon Straka: The Liberal Media Are Deceiving All of Us

Brandon Straka did what he believed was right in 2016 when, as a liberal, he supported Democrat Hillary Clinton for president.

Now, the founder of the Walkaway Campaign admits that he “believed the liberal media” when he acted upon views he has since discarded.

Straka appeared last week at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., and spoke to Shaun Hair of The Western Journal.

Straka said that after the election of President Donald Trump he became aware that “the liberal media had been flipping the script and twisting the narrative and deceiving all of us.”

Because the media cannot be trusted to carry the truth about conservatism to liberals who don’t understand it, Straka said, conservatives need to do the work themselves.

“The liberal media is not going to give up,” he said. “In fact, they are doubling down.”

“They want to convince black people and brown people and LGBTQ people that they are in dire danger, that their very lives and very existence are in danger because people on the right hate them,” he said.

Straka said his journey from being a liberal to a conservative was not quick, but after a time of research and study, he caught a debate between conservative and liberal ideas.

“I found so much fallacy with the liberal logic,” he said. “Conservatism just made so much more sense to me.”

Straka said that to him, conservative thought is “logical, truthful and all those pesky things that get in the way with liberalism.”

Liberalism, he said, has devolved to the point where it revolves around the twin poles of political correctness and identity politics, and is now veering toward socialism.

“If you look at anything that calls for socialism, socialism is basically the same as affirmative action,” he said, adding that America is designed to be a “meritocracy” and that conservative thought is “about empowering the individual.”

He said it is not liberalism but conservatism that preaches the core American message that through hard work, “you can succeed in life in America regardless of your skin color, sexual orientation or your gender.”

For anybody who missed my speech Saturday at @CPAC, here it is!https://t.co/0aD9bieQ57@realDonaldTrump — Brandon Straka (@usminority) March 4, 2019

With media resources going one way against conservatism, he said, it is vital that conservatives “let people of color and LGBTQ people and let all people on the left know that there is a seat at the table for you here on the right” if traditional Democratic populations are willing to “step away from the victimhood narrative, step away from the identify politics.”

Straka said bringing the truth about conservatism to America is not easy, but he urged all of those in the trenches, “Don’t give up. You really can change people’s lives.”

