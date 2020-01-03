Brave 12-Year-Old Pulls Baby Brother from Stranger's Arms After Woman Tries to Snatch Him

A 12-year-old Oklahoma girl bravely confronted a “disturbed” woman who allegedly tried to abduct her baby brother from a restaurant last week.

Makayla Phillips, 12, went to lunch with her grandmother, 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother on Dec. 26 while the children’s mother was at work.

As the family sat down to eat, the Lawton girl said a strange woman approached the table and exhibited some troubling behavior toward her younger siblings.

“She walked up to them and gave both of them a kiss,” Makayla told KSWO-TV. “My grandma, she thought it was weird and not right, so she decided to move us to a different table.”

But the woman approached Makayla’s family again, this time taking Makayla’s 2-year-old brother into her arms as though the child was her own.

But the 12-year-old’s big-sister instinct kicked in and she immediately took her brother away from the woman, who became upset.

“She picked him up and took one step, but I grabbed him back from her and yelled at her and said, ‘Don’t touch my brother,'” Makayla said.

“I thought she was going to towards my sister but my grandma was already on my sister so I said, ‘Don’t touch my sister, stay away from my siblings and don’t touch my siblings.'”

As the situation intensified, the woman tried to insist that the baby belonged to her.

“We were just yelling and she was saying my brother was her baby and I was just yelling back at her saying that’s not her baby, that’s my brother,” Makayla said.

Video posted by Crystal on Facebook shows the woman then pick up the 2-year-old boy from his chair.

Crystal Phillips, the children’s mother, posted about the incident on Facebook, writing that “no parent should ever have to deal with this.”

Phillips was able to view surveillance video from the restaurant that verified her daughter’s story.

“That’s hard to watch,” she told KSWO. “Anyone grabbing my child, even for just a split second, I think the worst. What could have happened, what would have happened if she wasn’t there?”

Makayla said the woman began making disturbing remarks about her past, indicating she had allegedly killed her own children.

“She starts saying racist remarks like, ‘those Mexican kids probably don’t even have a dad,'” Phillips posted on Facebook.

“She was a very disturbed woman,” Makayla said. “A very disturbed woman.”

In the end, the restaurant manager made the woman leave while Phillips filed a report with the Lawton Police Department.

Phillips is proud of the way her daughter stood up to the crazed woman.

“If it wasn’t for my brave daughter acting quick, I don’t know what would have happened,” she wrote.

