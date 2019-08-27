Brave Teen Convinces Uber Driver To Stop So She Can Escape After He Allegedly Kidnaps Her

Uber has opened up a whole new world for people, both for those who drive and for those who do not.

Many have found that working for the ride-sharing company is a good way to make money, and many customers find it easier to pay a small fare to get from place to place rather than to walk or even drive their own vehicle, especially when planning a night out on the town.

But as school starts back up, a new trend has begun to take place: Parents are finding it easier to schedule a pickup for their school-age children instead of taking their kids themselves.

Would you put your kids in a car with a stranger? Some are putting their kids in an Uber or Lyft to get them to and from school. –> https://t.co/mGiGVhavyv via @10NewsWTSP — Allison Kropff (@AllisonWTSP) August 12, 2019

That being said, many parents would shudder at the thought of sending their child off to school in the back seat of a stranger’s car, and for good reason.

Uber does not allow unaccompanied minors to travel by themselves using their services.

“Per our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines, customers under the age of 18 are not allowed to have Uber accounts,” the company’s website states. “Those under 18 are also not allowed to take Uber trips or order Uber Eats without an adult.”

“Children and teenagers under 18 must always be with an adult when using Uber or Uber Eats,” the website continues, addressing drivers. “If your rider looks young, you may ask to see their ID to verify their age. If they are under 18, please decline the trip and report it to Uber.”

An excellent reminder of these policies and a warning to parents who are a little lax in their judgment took place on July 12 in Nassau County, New York, when a young teenager was allegedly kidnapped by her Uber driver.

Authorities say it all started when the 15-year-old got in 32-year-old Uber driver Sean Williams’ car on the way home from a Sweet 16 party 45 minutes before midnight.

Thankfully, she had her phone on her the entire time.

As he drove, Williams allegedly canceled the route and then began to pressure the teen to go get drinks. She refused, but he allegedly continued to press her and drove toward his apartment in Brooklyn, where authorities said he planned to sexually assault her.

But while they were on the way to his apartment, the girl hatched a plan and started complaining that she really needed to use the restroom.

WMBF reported that she began screaming in her urgency and that Williams eventually complied and pulled over at a McDonald’s about 10 minutes from his home so she could relieve herself.

She was incredibly relieved when she was able to enter the establishment alone, where she quickly contacted her parents and the authorities.

According to a statement by Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas, “The girl was terrorized by the defendant’s alleged behavior and bravely took action to contact police and free herself.”

A 15-year-old girl in New York escaped what prosecutors believe was a planned sexual assault by convincing her Uber driver she needed to use the bathroom, then running inside a restaurant and calling police. Sean Williams, a 32-year-old former Uber… https://t.co/DBke4K8ik5 — WHSVnews (@WHSVnews) August 27, 2019

Uber responded as well, saying that Williams’ profile had been deleted.

“What has been reported is deeply alarming and the driver’s access to the app has been removed,” an Uber spokesperson told USA Today. “We stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement.”

Williams has pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony kidnapping, according to NBC’s “Today.”

