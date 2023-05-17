All-Out Brawl Breaks Out Between Two Families at Disney After One Refuses to Move for Photo Op

Is this what American culture has become?

One family’s attempt to take a picture at Disney World in Florida ended in an all-out brawl.

A fight broke out in front of 100th-anniversary signage at the theme park on Monday, according to WOFL.

A source with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office indicated that the fight was spurred when a member of one family asked the other to move so that they could take a picture, according to WOFL.

The individual told to move responded with a punch to the face.

Video of the altercation shows parties from two groups grappling and wrestling in a chaotic scrum.

“Did you see how it broke out?” a surprised observer stated of the fight.

“I was just walking right here and then I saw it just happening.”

NOT A PRETTY PICTURE: Disagreement between families at Disney World spirals into wild brawl. https://t.co/Cc0uUcpsqn pic.twitter.com/S2CZbFFFiB — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2023

Another video of the fight shows half a dozen combatants throwing punches — all the while they pull against the opposition as if they were playing in a vicious rugby match.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

The Happiest Place on Earth. Brutal fight breaks out at Disney World. (Video: @MasterGraceyJr) pic.twitter.com/l2uA2dnGoE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 16, 2023

One person received medical treatment following the family brawl.

They declined to press charges, according to WOFL.

Two other participants in the scrum were removed from Disney World.

This brawl wasn’t the first of its kind to occur at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, entertainment park.

Disney instituted a new “courtesy advisory” policy at both its Anaheim and Florida parks late last year, according to Deseret News.

“We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” the entertainment giant urged guests.

“To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules.”

“You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World resort.”

Disney is yet to provide public comment on the latest brawl on Disney World premises.

