Thieves stole at least 60 generators from Trump National Doral Miami golf resort Monday, two weeks before it will host a Liv Golf tournament, WPLG-TV in Miami reported Wednesday.

The larcenists hit former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort twice in the same day, stealing 30 generators late in the afternoon before returning at night five hours later to steal another 30, according to Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

Calling it a “brazen theft,” WPLG shared security footage showing a white F-150 pickup truck in the resort’s maintenance area, along with a photo of the truck bed, which was laden with generators.

Police suspect there were four culprits.

Despite security being onsite, Lopez said, the area where the generators were stored was vulnerable.

‘The incident that occurred in the daylight was an area that was not secured,” he told WPLG. “These individuals posed as construction workers that were able to enter and gain access to the area.”

LOCAL 10 EXCLUSIVE: A group of thieves went to town at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort, stealing at least 60 generators, and now cops are looking for the suspects. https://t.co/8ydFCfRwsv — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 4, 2023

When the thieves returned that night in a different vehicle — a white van — they cut fencing to gain access, police said.

Police have not determined whether the criminals had help on the inside, Lopez said, but they are working on several leads that could lead them to the robbers.







“We’re working aggressively to find the culprits,” the chief said.

As for the generators, the resort was storing them for use in the two-day LIV Golf League Team Championship, which begins Oct. 20.

The 2023 LIV Team Championship is returning to Trump Doral, one of President Trump’s finest courses. Great news! https://t.co/59GgrR3MAX — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) July 10, 2023

This crime is reminiscent of others in South Florida, police said.

For example, in March 2018, two thieves in a white van stole a single big generator, valued at $50,000, from a Miami business, WPLG reported.

They simply hitched it to the van and drove off.

In October 2018, the Miami Herald posted security footage of two men driving a white F-250 pickup, opening a gate and driving off with a generator near Deerfield Beach in Broward County.

Police are still investigating the Trump National Doral theft, and anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.