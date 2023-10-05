'Brazen' Impostors Hit Trump's Doral Golf Club in Broad Daylight, Make Off with Huge Haul
Thieves stole at least 60 generators from Trump National Doral Miami golf resort Monday, two weeks before it will host a Liv Golf tournament, WPLG-TV in Miami reported Wednesday.
The larcenists hit former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort twice in the same day, stealing 30 generators late in the afternoon before returning at night five hours later to steal another 30, according to Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.
Calling it a “brazen theft,” WPLG shared security footage showing a white F-150 pickup truck in the resort’s maintenance area, along with a photo of the truck bed, which was laden with generators.
Police suspect there were four culprits.
Despite security being onsite, Lopez said, the area where the generators were stored was vulnerable.
‘The incident that occurred in the daylight was an area that was not secured,” he told WPLG. “These individuals posed as construction workers that were able to enter and gain access to the area.”
LOCAL 10 EXCLUSIVE: A group of thieves went to town at the Trump National Doral Miami golf resort, stealing at least 60 generators, and now cops are looking for the suspects. https://t.co/8ydFCfRwsv
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) October 4, 2023
When the thieves returned that night in a different vehicle — a white van — they cut fencing to gain access, police said.
Police have not determined whether the criminals had help on the inside, Lopez said, but they are working on several leads that could lead them to the robbers.
“We’re working aggressively to find the culprits,” the chief said.
As for the generators, the resort was storing them for use in the two-day LIV Golf League Team Championship, which begins Oct. 20.
The 2023 LIV Team Championship is returning to Trump Doral, one of President Trump’s finest courses.
Great news! https://t.co/59GgrR3MAX
— LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) July 10, 2023
This crime is reminiscent of others in South Florida, police said.
For example, in March 2018, two thieves in a white van stole a single big generator, valued at $50,000, from a Miami business, WPLG reported.
They simply hitched it to the van and drove off.
In October 2018, the Miami Herald posted security footage of two men driving a white F-250 pickup, opening a gate and driving off with a generator near Deerfield Beach in Broward County.
Police are still investigating the Trump National Doral theft, and anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.