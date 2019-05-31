Breakfast Snubbed: Radio Show Roasts Liz Warren over Native American Heritage Lies

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was grilled over her false claims that she is part Native American on Friday, saying she made a mistake but cannot go back.

In an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” Warren was pressed about her claims that she was Native American.

The radio host, Charlamagne, asked Warren where she originally heard that she was Native American, to which she said:

“I learned about my family the same way most people they learn about their family, from my mama, my daddy, my aunts and my uncles, and it’s what I believed. But, I’m not a person of color, I’m not a citizen of a tribe and I shouldn’t have done it.

Charlamagne followed by asking Warren whether she would take it back if she had a chance to do it over.

Warren responded by saying, “I can’t go back, but I should.”

Later, Charlamagne asked her about being a registered Republican in the 1990s, saying she “had a lot of confusion back in the day.”

Watch @cthagod grill @ewarren on her heritage. “When did you find out that you weren’t [Native American]?” “Were there any benefits to that?” “You sound like the original Rachel Dolezal a little bit” @breakfastclubam pic.twitter.com/GFzH8JqSqN — Sarah Dolan (@sarahedolan) May 31, 2019

“If I read correctly, you were a Republican up until the mid-90s? I think until 96?” Charlamagne asked Warren.

“Something like that. Nah. I just wasn’t politically active,” Warren responded.

“So you weren’t a Republican?” Charlamagne asked.

“No, I was registered, but I wasn’t politically active,” she said.

“You had a lot of confusion back in the day, Ms. Warren. You thought you were Native American. You thought you were a Republican. When did you get on the right track?” Charlamagne asked.

