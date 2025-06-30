Share
BREAKING: 2 Dead in Reported Idaho First Responder Ambush, Shooter or Shooters Still Active

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 29, 2025 at 8:26pm
At least two individuals believed to be first responders are dead and several others are wounded after at least one shooter attacked first responders in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in what’s being described as an ambush.

As of 7:30 p.m., the shooter or shooters were believed to be active, according to CNN.

CNN and GOP Idaho Gov. Brad Little reported the dead individuals were believed to be fire personnel, while the Idaho Tribune reported that two police officers were killed and that nine firefighters had been wounded, as well:

Neither outlet could confirm this, however — and there seems to be a paucity of information regarding how many are injured or dead, or even how many shooters there are.

“We don’t know if there’s one, two, three or four,” Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said during a media briefing, CNN reported. “We will neutralize this threat.”

Norris added that responders had reported bullets coming from different directions after responding to the brush fire on Canfield Mountain.

First responders were attempting to put out a half-acre blaze; they quickly reported that they were coming under what Norris described as “rapid fire.” The blaze is still active.

Audio of the firefighters realizing the situation was an ambush over the radio quickly circulated on social media.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some readers may find disturbing.

According to the Spokane, Washington Spokesman-Review, Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley confirmed that the responders had been felled by an “ambush-style active shooter.”

The fire began about 1:20 local time, and the firefighters were shot at 2 p.m. local time.

“This is going to likely be a multiday operation,” Norris said, per CNN. “It’s going to be a tough next couple hours. … I’m hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralize because they are not, at this point in time, showing any evidence of wanting to surrender.”

He added that the shooters were using “modern day sporting rifles” and that officers were “actively taking sniper fire” as of the late afternoon, according to The Washington Post.

Kootenai County Emergency Management has advised people in the area to shelter in place, CNN reported. Given the situation, it’s unclear how many first responders and/or hikers and residents are still stuck or injured on the mountain.

Just after 4:15 p.m. in Coeur D’Alene, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced that federal agents were being sent to the area to help local law enforcement.

“FBI assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide tactical and operational support,” he wrote in an X post. “It is an active scene.”

The scene of the incident is the Canfield Mountain Natural Area, described by CNN as “a 24-acre park on the east side of the city” with “several hiking and biking trails and heavy tree cover.”

Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho, a Republican, called the news “gut-wrenching.”

“As the situation develops, our thoughts and prayers are with the brave firefighters and all first responders on the scene,” he said in a statement on social media.

C. Douglas Golden
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
