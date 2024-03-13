Share
News

Breaking: 3 Charges Against Trump Dismissed by Fulton County Judge

 By George C. Upper III  March 13, 2024 at 8:17am
Share

The judge overseeing the election interference case against Donald Trump and others issued an order on Wednesday dismissing six charges in the case, including three against the former president.

The dismissed charges related to alleged efforts by Trump and others working on his behalf to persuade elected representatives in the state to throw out President Joe Biden’s win in the state and instead give its electors to Trump, according to CNBC.

The charges accused Trump and five other defendants of “solicitation of violation of oath by public officer,” but “not detail the exact term of the oaths that are alleged to have been violated,” the outlet reported.

As a result, the accused and their legal teams were left without enough information to defend themselves against the charges.

None of the other defendants affected by the order were named in initial reports about Judge Scott McAfee’s order.

Trending:
Trump Reveals What Can Be Done to Turn Around Failing Social Security, Biden Cuts In and Says He Won't Let the Solutions Happen

In his order, McAfee agreed with defense attorneys that the indictment was “so generic as to compel” him to dismiss it, CNBC reported.

“On its own, the United States Constitution contains hundreds of clauses, any one of which can be the subject of a lifetime’s study,” the judge wrote.

Axios noted that McAfee left the door open for prosecutors to re-file the charges.

“Trump was charged with three of the dismissed solicitation counts. One of them, related to his effort to get the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives to convene a special session to unlawfully appoint presidential electors who would cast ballots for him in the Electoral College,” according to CNBC’s Dan Mangan.

Should all charges against Trump be dismissed?

“Another of the dismissed counts accused Trump and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows with asking Georgia’s secretary of state to unlawfully influence the certified election returns,” Mangan added.

“The third tossed count accused Trump of asking the secretary of state to decertify the election,” he wrote.

Of the 13 charges originally filed against Trump in the Georgia election interference case, according to Axios, now “more than half a dozen” remain.

This order may not be the only bad news Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis receives from McAfee this week.

A decision is also expected this week on whether Willis should be disqualified from the prosecution because of an alleged improper romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Related:
Fani Willis Allegedly Warned Nathan Wade's Lawyer to Keep Quiet - 'They Are Coming After Us'

One of the defendants she indicted in the racketeering case against Trump and his supporters has sought to have her removed from the case because of her relationship with Wade, who is in the process of getting a divorce.

Both Willis and Wade have denied they were involved at the time Willis hired him, but cellphone records submitted to the court seemed to tell a different story, with thousands of calls and texts between the two.

Earlier this month, Willis received bad news of a different sort when she found out that she will face not one, but at least two opponents in her run for re-election as district attorney.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Breaking: 3 Charges Against Trump Dismissed by Fulton County Judge
The Rematch Is Official: Trump and Biden Clinch Nominations on Same Day
National Guardsmen, Border Patrol Officer Dead at the Border After Serious Incident
Trump Perfectly Sums Up Biden's State of the Union Speech Immediately After it Ends
Trump's Supreme Court Triumph Sends Keith Olbermann Into a Total Meltdown
See more...

Conversation