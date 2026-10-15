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Breaking: 3 Children, 1 Adult Killed in Elementary School Shooting

 By Jack Davis  October 15, 2026 at 4:36pm
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A deadly school shooting in Oregon may have been stopped by a bystander, according to police.

Three children and one adult were killed at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, according to CNN.

Police arrived at the school at about 1 p.m. to find the shooter dead.

The individual who killed the shooter “may have been a bystander,” Sheila Miller, a representative of the Bend Police Department, said.

A report from CBS News said that according to its sources, the shooter was a teenager.

A so-called “good Samaritan” then intervened to kill the shooter, CBS reported.

At least two people were hospitalized due to the incident, police said, according to CNN.

An initial 911 call reported that an “unknown man had shot into a car” at Silver Rail Elementary School, police said.


“Within about a minute, we were receiving multiple 911 calls from within the school,” Miller said, according to ABC News.

Related:
Three Arrested After Infant Found Discarded in Georgia Trash Can

“We are stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy,” Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said, according to CNN.

 “We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence. No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing,” he said.

Leah Schwartz, who lives near the school, said she heard shots while walking with her husband and their dog, according to NBC News.

She said they heard three shots followed by three more shots.

“They were spaced out, which made us question whether it was gunshots or someone doing construction,” Schwartz said

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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